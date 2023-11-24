Dean Minnich: Reckless drivers present the biggest threat to life and limb | COMMENTARY

Maryland Republicans, still the law-and-order folks, are going to get tougher on criminal activity. People want to feel safe; it’s the foundation of needs. So, it’s an easy thing to put it on top of the list of things the other party is failing to do.

TV headlines about horrendous murders and rape committed by a felon a few weeks out of jail after serving just a couple of years for a previous rape and murder tends to make people wonder. But I want to make the case that the greatest threat to life and limb is not the rapist or stalking killer.

Advertisement

It’s the motorized marauders threatening the lives of hundreds, maybe thousands, every day on the commute to work or a quick jaunt into town for a restock of beer.

A random mugging by a stranger with a knife or computer-printed ghost gun is less likely out here in the boonies, but we have dangerous creatures lurking in the open spaces.

Advertisement

Recent traffic studies show that American drivers are speeding and driving recklessly at unprecedented rates. Speed checks on interstates and other high-speed and high-volume roads show vehicles clocked at speeds as high as 112-mph. Eighty is common, even in 55-mph zones.

In 2021, 42,939 people died in highway crashes. Any attempt to slow drivers down with speed cameras and ticketing brings protests about incursions into freedoms and creating a police state.

Posted speeds are ignored. On the JFX, there’s a grand prix vibe, with drivers attempting to take curves engineered for 55-mph at 80. Going across the city, it’s stop and go unless you choose to ignore the signals. According to the evening news, that’s favored among adolescent boys of all ages.

You can get all that here in Westminster, driving into the rising sun on the morning commute, and then sitting in multiple lanes headed north and west in what locals call the Four O’clock Follies.

What really sets the local action apart is the mix of criminally negligent competitors and the hopeless cluelessness of those who depend on the charity of others and good luck on the roads.

You’ll see the cowboy blow by in his noise-enhanced, smoke-rigged rumbling pickup with big boy wheels, a pornographic bumper sticker and a flag boasting individualism. Bet he’s a law-and-order guy.

Now and then you can catch a peek at the invisible wanderer. I spotted one recently.

I was driving on New Windsor Road and glanced at my rear-view mirror. A car was gaining on me. Something was off about it. The car was using all the west-bound lane and the shoulder as well. And no one was at the wheel. No head and shoulders, not even a nose peeking through the steering wheel. Open spaces.

Advertisement

The car was gaining, so I goosed the accelerator to stay ahead. I considered pulling over to let the car pass, but the shoulder was no safe zone.

Then, POP, up came a head to check the scene ahead and make course corrections. The driver tossed something into the back seat, and I took a deep breath, feeling better. Then the head disappeared again, and it was still gaining. I had no choice but to stay ahead of her until I could make my turn.

It was like that for two miles, the driver preoccupied with whatever was on the floor or seat beside her, occasionally bobbing up to look around.

I wondered if she’d be surprised at the appearance of an oncoming cement truck. Probably not.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.