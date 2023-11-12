Dean Minnich: Recognizing the sacrifices of military veterans | COMMENTARY

“Make sure to tell the cashier you want your military discount,” my server said, as I stood in line to pay for my dinner.

Caught by surprise, I said, “Thanks, but I never feel right asking for that,” I said.

Advertisement

Why not, she wanted to know. “You’re a veteran, aren’t you?”

Yeah. I enlisted in the Navy because I didn’t want to be drafted into the infantry and tiptoe among booby-traps in Vietnam.

Advertisement

The joke was on me. The Navy sent me to Vietnam to write stories about the real military people, the ones in the fight and on the edges, the supply ships, and the doctors and nurses on hospital ships.

I was that least essential person on any ship at sea: An observer. A Navy journalist.

Give the breakfast discounts to the men whose children were born while they were overseas. To the kid from Iowa staring wistfully at the wake of his ammunition ship leaving Subic Bay in the Philippines, headed for Yankee Station. It would be his first time in the hostile fire zone, only weeks out of his mother’s kitchen, but all he could talk about was the girl he had just met in an Olongapo bar. Snow was her name, he said.

To the lifer who had been sailing or flying in and out of foreign countries since 1945 and was on his last tour before heading back to a small town in Alabama.

Honor those who came home after surviving real-life moments in scenes you only see on the TV news and managed to make a life with a family, a job, and mowing the backyard, coaching a youth sports team, serving at a church supper.

It’s a great idea to give a thought to the former grunt who made it home to deliver mail, work in a hardware store, drive a truck, start a business, or play pro ball.

I was there because I wanted to cover the story, not live it.

I was just a photojournalist, a storyteller, like a passing minstrel who would be gone tomorrow, there to tell their story to folks back home. Most enlisted men were left wondering why they couldn’t get movies, they couldn’t get mail, they were short on ice cream, but they could get journalists they had to pull aboard on the bleeping highline.

Advertisement

These men were the ones who would be veterans. They would be the actors in the play about men at war.

My dad was a real veteran. So were all the men his age, my uncles and father-in-law, and my Aunt Mary, an Army nurse in World War II. Most of the aircraft mechanics I knew at United Airlines had been in Europe during the war. The guys at the Legion and VFW had to be veterans, and even the images left with us in the roles played in the movies — they represent the idealized veteran. They deserve breakfast discounts.

The people I wrote about deserve the discount. I’m glad to see it given to those nurses and medics on the Repose and Sanctuary hospital ships, who met helos full of shredded men and kept them alive long enough for transfer to a shore hospital.

The discount is well-earned by the kids I saw working the winches and moved pallets of bombs from ammunition ship holds to the decks of aircraft carriers, gliding through blue waters side by side in underway replenishment off the Vietnam coast.

The carriers were large, hungry beasts with onboard populations of up to 5,000 who required feeding; bombs and other ordnance for planes and shipboard gunnery; fuel for the ship and the aircraft flying sorties around the clock. And the destroyers and other supply ships escorting them needed care and feeding, too.

Yep, give it to the guys on the supply ships who were in hostile fire zones getting breakfast to men at war.

Advertisement

To all who served and came home. Welcome to a breakfast discount.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.