Dean Minnich: The Jan. 6 hearings are a reckoning for our country | COMMENTARY

Those who want to dismiss the congressional hearings into the Jan. 6 attempted coup at our nation’s Capitol as mere political theater, claim that it is much ado about nothing, over and done, and best left in the past.

It isn’t over. It was just a dress rehearsal for what we can expect to see in our future.

Advertisement

Those making light of what we are hearing from witnesses say we continue to aid and abet a con, a grift. Yet, if we let this pass, it will be the beginning of the final chapter in the great American democracy.

We have had too little good information about our history. It’s getting worse because forces of deceit and misinformation have fertile fields of ignorance in which to plant weeds in the public perception of truth. With amusement a cultural priority, we are easily manipulated.

Advertisement

History is the record of what caused the evolution of certain events and actions that changed the course of civil existence. History is the story of who, what, where, when, why and how. I’ve applied those questions to my work all my adult life. I can’t accept glib and self-serving pitches by hucksters bent on stealing my money, trust, or soul.

Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., swears in witnesses from left, former Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel, former Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, as they prepare to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. ( Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool) (Doug Mills/AP)

It’s troubling to see so many people buy into lies without asking questions. Too often, they take the easy way to be part of the crowd, and go along to get along. Or find an excuse to cheat to win.

Or they find kinship with those who feel threatened by anyone who is different – different color, tribe, religion, sex – whatever.

Conservative Republicans want to take over school boards and dictate what history is taught and how. I did not learn in high school history of the attack 100 years ago on a prosperous Tulsa business district in which white men shot and hanged scores of Black people and burned that section of the city down. Had the victims been white, it would not have been treated as just a local incident.

As a student in Carroll County schools and a resident who grew to adulthood here, I was astonished to reach full maturity before I truly understood why there were no Black kids in my school, no Black people in the local restaurants, and that the school books, sports equipment, furnishings and other supplies they used were hand-me-downs from white schools.

Schools for Black students were scarce, and kids had to walk because the buses did not pick them up.

I never knew Blacks were forced to sit in the balcony at the movie theaters.

America was birthed by everyday people who wanted to make their place. They wanted to be free of the dictates of a king and the arrogance of empire builders. England had nobles who had all the riches, and those commoners who worked their farms and mined their coal were meant to stay in their place. So, the rich used the system to remain rich, and keep the power.

Advertisement

They created colonies of workers whose treasures enriched the king and nobles at commoners’ expense.

Then came the American ideal of being your own person, with personal choice and honor in what and who you could be, and how and when you went about building a living for you and your family. It was predicated on liberty, and faiths that teach “live and let live.”

The corruption of personal bias was the biggest challenge, because the law of the land was that you got a vote to use to preserve your rights, and the skills to organize leadership to run government and regulate justice and commerce.

That’s why we have to pay attention to what happened on Jan. 6. If we go along with the people who want us to just look away from that day and pretend it was anything other than an attempt by a sitting defeated president to defy results of an election and seize power, this country will be just like Russia is today in less than 10 years.

Someone will play the American version of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and there will be those who will sit at the feet of the emperor, singing songs of praise.

Advertisement

We all know someone who wants the job desperately. And if he gets it, like Putin, he and his oligarchs and toadies will keep it. Donald Trump always had a thing for Putin. Now we know what it is.

Dean Minnich served two terms in public office. He writes from Westminster.