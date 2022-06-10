Dean Minnich: Today’s youth will carry forward social justice, enlightenment | COMMENTARY

This is the part of year for time travels of the personal sort as graduations, recitals, weddings, and other transitions take us into the moment, back down roads of memories, and forward into the hopes of those we care about.

For a suspended few hours, we leave the world of today’s tumult and wander along paths almost covered with the weeds of history. Memories applied in the context of the dreams of an emerging generation sprout new blooms of hope in even the most worn and neglected gardens.

I was cynical enough, even at the age of 17, to include in my remarks to my graduating class a quote from George Bernard Shaw about what a pity it is that wisdom is often wasted on the young.

Today’s youth often show more wisdom than their elders.

For all our misgivings about the future of my grandchildren’s cohort it was another Shaw quote – one I found framed and displayed in a gallery years later – that took root: “Life is not about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.”

It speaks to my experience, and I can see it being applied to those entering the wider world today who will rise to the ideal of taking responsibility for adapting to a changing world. Their greatest problems are the legacy of their parents, grandparents and forebears who lost sight of the limits of wealth in providing well-being.

Experience and education are paths to creating your best self or being left to the weeds of ignorance and eventual failure and hopelessness.

Today’s young students have more opportunities than any other generation of Americans. The challenges are not in the crop of students; the challenges are in the inequities in the availability of choices.

There are more opportunities for success than ever before, if you have access to them. Access is not the job of the student. Access is the job of the parents, and the people they choose to hold positions of leadership and power about the distribution of resources.

We see kids whose parents have failed to prepare them for making the most of positive opportunities (children don’t choose their parents), but even they can rise above their disadvantages.

So many of the young people I see graduating and moving on to college or careers in trades or arts are the product of exposure to standards, values, and learning of something outside of the lure of populist culture. They have a balanced concept of the esteem of peers, stature, and accumulation of things.

The winners can grow up in slums and become world leaders if they reach beyond the limits placed on them by the hypocrisy of shallow friends, the bigotry of political zealots, or others who would recruit them to their purposes.

I saw two years ago that the high schools around here are growing crops of smart, hard-working, well-disciplined, imaginative and creative thinkers. It is a diverse class that is changing the face of the country. It’s browner, and that is not a bad thing. They are not merely tolerant of differences; they respect them.

Two years ago, I wrote that I was encouraged that these new citizens would be a positive coalition of races, creeds, and political thinking based on rational thought and a real effort to live up to the ideal of nation of peace and prosperity and equal opportunity.

I also wrote that this is not a racist nation and won’t be in the future because of the mixture of races. White nationalists and racists see this as a threat; I see it as fulfillment of constitutional ideals.

Adults can burn books and picket school boards to keep young students from learning about the powerful influences, still felt today, of racism and bigotry in the underbelly of American history, but it’s futile to try to keep these truths from becoming part of the education of youths, simply because it is truth. Young people across the spectrum are demanding truth from their leaders. They will find the leaders to replace those who do not respect social justice and enlightenment.

