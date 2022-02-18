Dean Minnich: To too many Americans, freedom no longer includes responsibility | COMMENTARY

Who’s in charge here, anyway?
I know a couple of guys who have no doubt who’s in charge. Their wives run the show.
I have other deluded friends who think they’re the head of the household, so they are by default the ones calling the shots. Let them be; they may be the only truly happy people in America right now.
Most others are unsettled, unsure of the course of the ship of state, or the state of the ship, for that matter. Rocky shoals roil the waters ahead, and there is no turning back once the wake of history is behind us.
We are still reeling from the shipwreck of a presidency like none in our short history as a nation. It very nearly became the final chapter in the experiment that began with the Declaration of Independence and was given energy by a constitution and amendments that charted ways around the shoals and reefs that sink cultures.
Even those forefathers who cynically preserved their rights to own people as property were wise enough to know that this new construct for the administration of a federal government had to withstand the stresses of those who would steal power and call it an act of patriotism.
Above all, it was agreed government should be about laws, not men; about ideals, not cults or popular personality figures.
They were wise enough to keep specific religions out of government, but faith in a higher power in it. Prudent about the need to use powers conferred by the ballots of people but clever enough to keep the ballots in neutral hands.
But one power they underestimated was the inflated sense of entitlement by individual citizens to exclude themselves from not only the rules of the games of a democracy, but from democracy itself.
It matters not a bit what is in the best interests of the community at large in the eyes of the New American Patriot. The salvation of the country, in their eyes, is the adulation of the rights of the individual, even if it means the end of the definition of democracy as we have traditionally accepted it. Freedom of choice to the extreme.
Democracy in the sense that so many of us were born to and grew up in carried with it an acknowledgement of sacrifice, of prices to be paid in blood or in taxes or, at the very least, in personal convenience to carry the great American story forward.
These purveyors of the idea that their personal rights transcend the rights of others believe freedom of choice absolves them of responsibility for the consequences of their rejection of rules or restrictions.
Logic and honest thinking ran off the rails during the past dozen years, partly because of the siren song of power abused in the name of patriotism and exacerbated by the isolation and restrictions of a pandemic.
Yes, we have choices and rights. But freedom to choose does not give you freedom from consequences.
You have a choice in an election, but you don’t have a choice about every policy decision that comes out of the resulting administration.
You have the right to speak out in opposition to actions of elected officials, but you don’t have the right to impede commerce or put lives at risk to impose your opposing will.
There was an understanding that the strivings of elements of diverse peoples in the American experiment would create winners and losers, but we moved on with faith in a system of justice, laws, order, fairness. Honor.
That, in a nutshell, is the soul of the American experiment: Everyone should have the right to participate, but leaders are chosen to make policy.
So, yes, you have your rights. You have the right to vaccination, or to wear a mask if that’s what duly elected or appointed citizens decide on the behalf of all. Of course, you have the right to refuse, but then you have the responsibility to accept the consequences, from being denied access to spaces or activities, even employment.
Without responsibility, a right is a direction without destination.
Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.