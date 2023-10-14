Dean Minnich: Taking time to see the light, and realizing some things change, some don’t | COMMENTARY

Early October is my favorite time to turn to the sea for a few days to let go of things that eat away at our spirit.

Find a place within earshot of the surf. Claim a spot with a line of sight to the horizon. Then watch the languid rolling, relentless waves silently advance until their abrupt collision into the beach drowns out the noise of politics, hucksterism run amok, ignorance on high volume and general bickering of humanity.

Continuity is assured; the seas were here before they were polluted by human life and will be here beyond our futile attempts to navigate our own courses.

We took off for the coast on a whim, perhaps subconsciously seeking refuge from the constant news of the world.

Let’s take a few days away and revisit the nostalgia of a favorite hotel on the beach of Maryland’s popular resort.

We had discovered the hotel, formerly known as The Dunes, relatively late in our travels. It was a delightful discovery in our middle age. A place right on the beach, near but not on the boardwalk. Rocking chairs sat on a broad shaded porch that ran the length of the tall building with towers like a Tuscan castle.

Every room had a balcony facing the sea. High tea was served daily in the lobby. People could sit on stuffed upholstered sofas and winged chairs and listen to someone play music from the American songbook.

Furnishings were borrowed from country estates and the parlors of remembered relatives. Art graced the walls and the overall ambiance was class, lovingly recreated to be shared with guests and friends.

An intimate pub with a short bar and assorted tables with comfortable seating was in a nook off the lobby with an ocean view. Drinks were hand-poured the old-fashioned way, large heavy glasses, cubes of ice, muted audio. A place for conversation.

Across the lobby was a dining room with white linens, quality tableware and again, ocean views beyond the porch rocking chairs. There were head waiters and table service offering a generous assortment of food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Coffee and pastries were laid out on a server outside the dining room before sunrise in the mornings, so an early prowler like me could be caffeinated before hitting the morning paper or the sunrise show on the porch.

That was then. It’s different now. Gone, really; same footprint and balconies, same porch and rockers, but with a different name. It was renovated by and for new generations who dash from fad to thrill with modern marketing merely winking at sentimental nostalgia.

The old hotel was created and run by a family, as if the domain of a gentle lady with parlor hospitality, class and art. The new one is a triumph of modernity, clean lines and excitement accessible for those who have mastered the latest technology.

The new lobby is akin to what you’d expect in an airport. It is the project of a corporate investment mastering in marketing in the hospitality industry. You want info, scan the app and use your cell phone.

A few dedicated staffers made a big difference and softened the adjustment we had to make to our expectations. Some important things have not changed.

I still like morning solitude best, those last few minutes before the sunrise. That’s when rays of light beyond the rim of the horizon bounce off prisms in the skies and play upon the surface of the distant horizon. The ocean changes colors as the effect spreads toward land.

Watercolors. Symphony of light.

Noises of the world continued in the later light of day. Congress is self-destructing, our democracy is imploding under the weight of political ambitions and seething enmities.

I am mindful of the ordeal ahead requiring a perilous drive home in traffic with irrationally impatient drivers in a hurry. We get home to news of war in Israel. Again.

Some things change, some things don’t.

The ocean maintains its cadences, the sun nudges its way across the universe, beats the sand with heat and reminds me that this, too, is the history, present and the prologue to another tomorrow.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.