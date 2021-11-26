Dean Minnich: Too many cowboys in the streets | COMMENTARY

People like to blame the news media for blowing things out of proportion, and I will acknowledge that we could do with more emphasis on the traditional approach of delivering the news — What, when, where, who and why, and perhaps how. But lately, with the huge rosters of expert commentators waiting in the wings of the 24/7 news cycles on countless networks, the first question on learning that something bad happened is, “Who should get the blame? Who is accountable?” The other morning over breakfast, coffee shop shamans wondered how we got to a place where a 17-year-old is allowed to take an assault weapon to an already explosive situation. Driven there by his mother? Testifying that he was just there to offer first aid, and the gun was just in case he needed if for self-defense?