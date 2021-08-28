Dean Minnich: Vaccine resistance straight out of the funny pages | COMMENTARY

One of my more irritating traits is repeating my belief that there’s more truth in the comic pages than the editorials.
My favorite example was the panel written and drawn by the late Walt Kelly, creator of an animated opossum named Pogo, who shared with his various animal caricatures an imaginary version of Okefenokee Swamp on the pages of 500 newspapers in 14 countries and at least four dozen books between 1948 and 1975.
On Earth Day in 1971, Pogo and his friend Porky Pine note that all the trash and litter has soiled the beauty of their “beautiful forest.” Pogo adds that his feet hurting after a walk on all the litter.
“We have met the enemy, and he is us,” Pogo says, paraphrasing the words of Commodore Oliver Perry announcing a victory at the battle of Lake Erie in 1813.
Dates from the past, you might say; old stories, with little relevance today. Well, not really. The characters change, but human nature does not, and human nature is what the daily reports in the media are all about.
The biggest news is when human nature collides with common sense. Every story in history, from the Garden of Eden to getting people out of Afghanistan, is about conflict. It’s why we invented politics – to have reasons to go fight wars.
We have lots of wars, some foreign and many domestic. The domestic ones are more stupid than the foreign ones, usually, because of the essential American insistence that personal rights and opinions are more important than the general well-being of the community at large and facts. Real facts, not Twitter feeds or YouTube or Facebook postings.
The issue at hand at the moment is the intransigence of a minority of people who refuse to get a vaccine that science has proven saves lives and reduces misery.
Certainly, there are some good reasons for not getting the vaccine: You can list those good reasons on a Post-It Note. But let me just jot down a few of the more ridiculous things I have heard:
“They aren’t going to poison me.” (I think someone already did; check your Kool-Aid stash).
“No government is going to tell me what I do with my body.” (Oh, yeah? Try going to the supermarket naked and see what happens. On second thought, after what I saw yesterday in aisle 3, forget that example. Was that you?)
“This is America.” (Yes, where people who have had the good fortune to have access to a vaccine that saves their lives and helps protects others from the spread).
“Most people got the shot, so I don’t need it.” (Tell that to the 99.99 percent of COVID-19 patients who are in intensive care units today).
“Well, if I get it, I won’t die from it; I’ll just be a little sick and the hospital can get me well.” (Tell that to the legions of valiant doctors and nurses who are burning out taking care of people who think like that).
“It’s nobody else’s business if I get the jab or not.” Body bags have stacked up in hallways in hospitals, in refrigerated trucks on the parking lots, and in the cemeteries across the world in a silent response to that).
Walt Kelly was a master at taking the kind of thinking exhibited by vaccine deniers, Q-Anon conspiracy spreaders, and those who still think Trump won the election and showing human nature as the tragicomedy that it is.
His work influenced other cartoonists, from Jeff MacNelly (”Shoe”), Bill Waterson (”Calvin and Hobbes”) Gary Trudeau (”Doonesbury”) and even Jim Henson (the Muppets). You could add Berkley Breathed, whose “Bloom County” also caught the foibles of humanity on the comic pages.
But here’s the thing: This covid vaccine thing isn’t funny.
Dean Minnich was a career journalist and a two-term county commissioner. He writes from Westminster.