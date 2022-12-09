Dean Minnich: How to make Christmas like it used to be | COMMENTARY

Ah, the Christmas spirit is upon me – if that’s permitted. Is it still OK to say you love the spirit of Christmas, or does that violate some new rules about not offending someone?

Don’t care. Merry Christmas, anyway. Forgive me.

The whole idea, as I understand it, is that we shouldn’t be so critical of other people. Tolerance is good, pickiness is bad — bad for you, bad for everyone.

It would be great if we could all be kids again for a few days. I remember what it was like to wonder, to anticipate and to believe. What a gift that was, and I didn’t realize at the time that the gift was just exactly that – hope and faith – and a positive belief in the wonders of tomorrow morning.

We didn’t have anything called social media. Barely had media. The most social media we had was a party line, which meant you might pick up this thing called a telephone, which looked like a small exercise barbell in a holder on the hallway table. Instead of getting a dial tone, you heard your neighbors chatting. You had to wait until they were finished before you could make a call.

The electronic media choices consisted of a radio, usually in the kitchen; a television set as big as an oven with a screen about the size of a basketball in the living room (the picture was black and white, and you had a choice of three channels in most areas around here, which were acquired with the aid of an antenna — the best ones were mounted on the roof); maybe a record player.

These devices were not the primary source of news and information.

Most homes got at least one daily newspaper, and many got two. Around here, The Baltimore Sun papers had both morning and evening papers, competing with the Baltimore News Post (American).

At one point, 85% of Carroll County households subscribed to the daily Evening Sun published out of Hanover, Pennsylvania. Virtually every household got a local weekly, from the Carroll County Times or Democratic Advocate in Westminster, or weeklies published in Taneytown, Mount Airy, Sykesville and Hampstead.

This version of social media told you who hosted dinner in their home that week and for whom. It gave you details of the gown and decorations and those attending recent weddings. There were announcements of births, deaths, accidents, town council news and actions — if any — by the county government.

It was a lot to get through before next week’s edition arrived — usually on Thursday, bearing the ads for the local department stores and grocery outlets, local and chain stores. Carr’s Department store in Manchester had a Toyland, where you could have pictures taken of you kids with Santa. Westminster had a big parade. Who needed the Macey’s parade? The local events were live and in color.

You could smell Christmas coming. Pies cooling on the windowsill at Oursler’s or any small-town eatery and private homes in every neighborhood.

Even the Republicans and Democrats got along for those few weeks around Christmas.

Enough revery from a fossilized head. The point here is that the appeal of Christmas, even today, is the deep-seated instinct to be aware that what matters arrives when we need to be reminded of our essential humanity.

And despite the speedup of shopping and the barking of the vendors on television ads and the flash of merchanteering (a new word, I just made it up) and the shrill yammering of the newshawks telling us what is still wrong with the world, all we really need to do is pretend for a moment. We need to pretend that we are arriving in a happy place by a horse-drawn sleigh, cozy in a wooly blanket and snug in the hugs of family and friends, with the idea that we have reason to look forward to good things.

And everybody loves everybody else, at least for a while.

It could happen.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.