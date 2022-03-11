Dean Minnich: Strike 3, baseball; I’m outta here | COMMENTARY

If my old spikes are still out there somewhere, the toes have long since turned up and the leather has cracked and flaked away. Sort of the story of my life.
When I was 16 and about to graduate high school, my plan was to spend as much of my youth as possible shagging fly balls in some green expanse under a blue summer sky. I knew I wasn’t good enough to play in the majors, but if I could find some barnstorming semipro team that needed an outfielder, I’d play for a cot, some pocket change, and PB and J sandwiches, and then maybe stock shelves in a local store.
I could play the field, but I had two strikes against me at the plate. Strike one was the curve ball, and strike two was a fastball at my head. I spent the winter before my junior year learning how to turn around and hit left-handed, and that made me even in the count, if not the talent. No one was going to mistake me for Mickey Mantle.
Still, I had determination. Had a good summer at the plate, which got me more playing time. I began to think maybe bologna sandwiches, or even ham, instead of just peanut butter, as my career took a brighter focus.
Then I popped the meniscus in my left knee in phys ed in March of my senior year. Two months later, on the first day of spring training with the local town team, I went back on one over my head, pivoted right where I knew the ball would come down, and the knee folded like a paper airplane.
To add insult to injury, the ball hit me in the chest as I lay there in pain. The pain was knowing baseball barnstorming was not going to be in my future.
I became a clerk, got married, took a job as a reporter, bought a house. We scheduled social functions and family events around the televised ballgames. When party guests at a backyard buffet next door asked my wife where I had wandered off to, she found me at our living room TV with a beer and chips and the score tied. I lost.
I waited until he was about 3 to take my son to his first baseball game at Memorial Stadium. I was relishing memories of my first game with my dad, when I was 12 and I walked through the tunnel to the stands and was awe-struck by the emerald expanse of the field under the lights.
My son’s memories will be a little different; the view he will most likely remember to this day is the seats of the pants of the men in the row in front of us during the playing of the anthem. We left in the first inning.
He played lacrosse in high school
Okay, I was a bit intense about baseball.
Lately, though, the ardor has cooled. Free agency was progress for players, but the beginning of the end of the traditions that formed teams and loyalties and lifelong attachments to players who lived in the neighborhoods near us, worked offseason jobs with local businesses, attended social functions and talked to kids before games.
They don’t have to work offseason for beer distributors or car dealers any more. Most of them make more money in one game than I ever made in a year.
So how can they not be bursting at their seams to get out there and start a new season, especially after two years of COVID-emptied ballparks?
Strike three, baseball. I’m taking up pickleball, whatever that is.
Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.