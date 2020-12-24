Minnich: Warmth of family and unexpected lessons, the best tradition of all | COMMENTARY

Most of the actual gifts have been forgotten, but I remember well the preparing, the anticipating. The annual emergence of the Christmas garden. In our family, it was Santa’s job to put in the train garden and the village, and because he had so many to do, he did ours a little bit at a time each night, after my sister and I went to bed, for a week leading up to Christmas morning. Apparently, as the story went, he had hours like Dad’s. Made sense, because you could find both of them in the store across from our apartment until 9 p.m.