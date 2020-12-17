Minnich: Tired of the chaos, it’s time to return to reason and rule of law | COMMENTARY

“Conservative” doesn’t mean what it used to. Nor does Republican, in any of its postures: What was a “Lincoln” Republican, anyway? Anyone remember?
Or a Reagan Republican — for that matter, a Reagan conservative? Whatever Reagan was, or Goldwater before him, is hardly pertinent to the tea-party agenda in 2020.
The tea party caucus distorts the image of the rebels who protested against the ongoing taxation without representation levied by the English Parliament on the American colonies. Their actions got the world’s attention, but it took more rational men to lead a new nation.
Since the creation of the new nation, we have included an increasingly diverse population of private citizens, elected officials and activists in choosing representatives who make compromises in running governments, from small towns and counties to the nation. Different approaches are passionately debated. But we vote on the choices and then get on with the work.
Those 126 congressmen who signed on to stand with the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election were another story. Their support of the big lie — that Trump won the election — is something alarmingly new and dangerous. The Supreme Court rightly flatly rejected the assault on the Constitution. As have more than 50 judges in myriad suits filed to deny Americans their voting rights.
Those congressmen were aiding and abetting insurrection — not against President-elect Joe Biden, but against the rule of law that is the foundation of the American heritage. They are trying to suppress the results of an election without a trace of evidence to justify their revolt. It wasn’t to represent their constituency’s rights; it was to pander to those who won’t accept the rules the nation agreed to and has followed since the beginning of the democratic republic of The United States.
The Rule of Law. Not loyalty to a person or a cult or even a totalitarian political party.
The alternative to the rule of law is the rule of the jungle; tooth and claw, survival of the strongest, fittest, most ruthless. Jungle law and cult loyalty serves only those who will abandon ethics, fairness and justice to defend their own wealth and status. Win at all costs, ignore truth, create baseless “facts” and take no prisoners.
Trump gets the blame for the scorched earth, bully strong man style of leadership that has divided the nation. But he didn’t invent the idea. He merely saw the power slithering along in the resentment of a population that feels threatened by change, and fear of people whose cultures, religions and values are different.
Long before Trump gave a national stage and voice to what we now call “Trumpism,” hard-core conservatives were pushing back against social changes, the homogenization of the American culture. Trump simply turned the assault into an art form, performance theater with which to justify the irrational language and actions of those with grievances. His excesses gave permission to be more vocal, more divisive, and encouraged an assertion of personal rights without acceptance of responsibility for others.
Hatred was disguised as patriotism.
Republicans used to be the party of law and order, personal responsibility and accountability. Fiscal restraint, frugality.
Some conservatives — the post-Gingrich tea party version — increasingly tend to lean toward the rule of the jungle: No obligation to the less fortunate other than voluntary charity. Nationalism to the point of international isolationism. Zero government intrusion on individual freedom. Victimization is the cost of keeping power.
Most Americans now believe in a more collaborative approach, especially in a constantly changing and demographically diversifying population. More government oversight is desirable if the health and welfare of the overall community is to be achieved. They reject the radicalism on the left as they have on the right.
The real difference between political philosophies is about the balance. The disputes are generally started by absolutists on one end of the political spectrum or the other. Our system permits a meeting of minds, the cornerstone of good law.
America’s great majority is tired of the chaos. They want a return to rationality and reason. The election results proved it, both with the popular vote and the electoral tally.
Let’s get on with being our best again.
Dean Minnich served two terms as a county commissioner after a career in journalism. His column appears on Thursdays. Readers can reach him at dminnichwest@gmail.com.