President Nixon’s support was about 70 percent at this stage in the process — nearly twice Trump’s. Nixon had things in common with Trump: He tried to rig the elections and then lied about it. Tried to cover it up but changed his story as the truth kept coming. Nixon intimidated enemies — kept a list of them — called the media names and enjoyed popular support among ordinary citizens because he won the election and was the president. But the facts finally carried too much weight to ignore.