Minnich: Biden must forge path between extreme elements on both sides | COMMENTARY

To his credit, the incoming executive is behaving like a grownup who knows he is up to the job and does not have to strut and bluster. Others have expressed outrage about the lack of intelligence being shared by the current administration with the one coming in, but think about it for a minute: Biden is no rookie; he has more than a working knowledge of the world stage, players and issues and has a big advantage over his predecessor, who ignores and denigrate his intelligence people.