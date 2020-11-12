Minnich: Words matter; but trust is absent and peaceful transition is on hold | COMMENTARY

The election results are in, but the old story about a tree falling in the forest comes to mind: If there is no one there to hear it, did it make a sound?
Some disappointed voters refuse to hear the facts and are embracing narratives that appeal to their emotions. Fired up by the rhetoric of their chosen candidate, they are holding hostage the long-held traditions of peaceful transition of government.
It’s the price of freedom of speech. It’s too easy for those who are short on ethics but long on self-serving purpose to employ words to misrepresent fact and sell something as ominous as a poison apple. Sadly, too few are willing to sacrifice advantages to self or their clan to serve the interests of a greater good.
Election campaigns are supermarkets, fire sales, mega-blitz clearance sales for words. So much blather is targeted to an audience that has been researched as a necessary block to build — or destroy — an objective.
An easy target for those bent on chaos are those who feel cheated. If you can find a large enough pool – not necessarily a majority, but perhaps a disaffected and sufficiently irate minority — you can sow the seeds of destruction of order. Start a forest fire of lies with a match of false rumor set in the tinder of anger and fear.
That’s what’s going on now, in these days following a contentious four years of an administration dedicated to division by misdirection and outright prevarication. Trump is stirring up his base with cries of “fire” in a crowded arena.
Aside from the inconvenience and the embarrassment to the nation on the world stage, the ravages of the pandemic are unabated. The partisan push to appoint a conservative justice to the Supreme Court was a priority over relief to citizens whose incomes are gone but whose bills keep arriving.
That ruination of the party is almost complete. The lack of pushback against the desperate and illegitimate charges of election fraud is a stain on the GOP going forward. The likes of Mitch McConnell and the other apologists for delays in the legal transition of government for which America has been a beacon of respect for more than 200 years are trading both our history and the future of the Republican party for their immediate partisan interests.
Partisanship is nothing new in American politics. Chicanery and revisionist history exist across the ages and in spite of scholarly volumes. And in American history the violators of the trust and traditions of ethical and peaceful governance have been cast into history’s dustbin.
We’ve survived so far because every time the nation seems about to run off the narrow road of moderate leadership or radical takeover, veering too much to the Right or the Left, the voters decide to get engaged and correct the course.
The big difference between this election and 2016 was the fact that many who were blasé about the consequences of a Trump presidency in the previous election had the opportunity to see what happens when you sit out the big decisions. They awoke and voted this time.
Poll workers have been slandered by the losers. Litigation has been initiated to overrule what the will of the electorate.
Now, it seems, we will have to sit out the wait for the proof to dissipate the denial that stunned the losing candidate and his supporters. And stand guard that the wait time is not used to rip up the roots of America’s liberty.
Dean Minnich writes from Westminster where he is semi-retired after a career in news reporting and commentary. He was a county commissioner for eight years. His column appears every Thurday. Reach him at dminnichwestm@gmail.com.