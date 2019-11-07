The Populist needs no leadership skills because he mines the weaknesses of human nature. Bad boy rockers, celebrity stars of stage and screen and music and the world of the rich and famous seem to survive their escapades off the leash of normal human decency and good manners, and there will always be those who wish they could live like that. And do, vicariously, to the point they will defend any offense, excuse any outrage, in those who have won their attentions.