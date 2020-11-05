Minnich: The raw brutality of rhetoric will echo for years after this election | COMMENTARY

Trump is not the first charismatic personality to bask for a while in the spotlight of popular support. America is the world’s leader in celebrity worship and adulation of the rich and beautiful. The shallowness of our values has been eroded by the flow of publicity based on entertainment more than fact — social media, the internet, television reality shows, extravaganzas during sporting events and gaudy parades to show off our love of excess of money, power, and even the temporary nature of physical beauty.