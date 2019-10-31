I’m not a war hero by any means. I have mixed feelings about acknowledging that I am a veteran of the war in Vietnam, have the medals and campaign ribbons, already spent the combat zone pay, and all that.
I mean, so what? I served. But others served more, harder, and if they made it home brought with them injuries that they carry with them to this day.
We did our duty.
So no, I am no war hero. I served, that’s it. I get a passkey to the Legion and the VFW and I support those organizations with my dues, but it cannot be said that I am a big contributor there, either. I support what those organizations stand for, and for the work they do to help veterans and their families.
We continue to fight to deserve the constitutional right to self-determination and freedom from autocratic and corrupt abuses of government powers.
We deserve some respect and some gratitude, but not adulation. We didn’t seek that.
Part of my root belief is founded on the service of people who came and went before me, sacrificed more than I did and a hell of a lot more than most of the population born in this country since the 1960s.
My parents and their cohorts rode the trains from home to basic training to staging areas and back home again to wait for the troops to come back (hoping they’d be back) from places like Normandy and Guadalcanal and other places that sent us to the world atlas.
My dad had an obligation, and he went, leaving behind a loving wife and a small child. So did my father-in-law, my uncles (two earned Purple Hearts and one in in Arlington), my aunt (army nurse) all their male friends. No one was exempted because they were in college, or had heel spurs, or rich friends in high places. We all went.
When I was in the Philippines, I visited the national cemetery in Manilla; it’s their version of Arlington or Normandy’ cemeteries. Sweeping, overwhelming. I wept.
In Vietnam, I saw things that I could have lived without seeing, but maybe it’s a good thing I was witness to the realities of war. American soldiers off-loaded from choppers with mutilated bodies, small Viet children on a hospital ship with napalm scars welding flesh to unseemly designs in a process of healing that would only be skin deep.
If you’ve served, you know there is a shortage of nobility and competence to contend with as surely as there is an enemy across the fences. Inept officers, clueless and self-serving politicians building their next election run on photo ops, ambitious people willing to walk on the backs of enemies and friendlies alike to achieve their personal goals.
So I wonder how some of my fellow veterans feel about the image of a pompous, imperious commander-in-chief gloating about watching the necessary work of American warriors as if he were “watching a movie”?
In the movies, American warriors did not abandon their allies to the enemy, not after taking advantage of their sacrifices and providing the essential intelligence that was vital to the success of the raid.
Those who sit out the fight and send others to do the job don’t get to brag about leadership.
Trump used the Kurds and then abandoned them, and after American Delta forces moved in to kill the ISIS boss, the commander-in-chief thanked the Russians, then gave away all the tactical details on how they did it.
The real heroes must be grinding their teeth in disgust. I can hear them: “JAFO.”
Ask a real veteran what that means.
Dean Minnich retired from a career in journalism and served two terms as a county commissioner. His email address is dminnichwestm@gmail.com.