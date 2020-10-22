Minnich: Questions to ponder while waiting for the vote | COMMENTARY

Q: Who said in the past week, “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command. And if others accepted the lie which the party imposed — if all records told the same tale, then the lie passed into history and became truth.”?
A: Keep reading; it’s at the end.
Q: If herd immunity works, how come some many people caught the stupid bug about wearing masks during a pandemic when those who had it or treated someone with it and lived to tell the story says don’t be stupid?
Q: Part two of Question 1: Herd of what?
Q: What does it say when the same people who believe in that Q-Anon silliness are fans of the incumbent president?
Q: What does it say about cultural trends and the future of America when 68% of people say they get their news from social media and never read a newspaper or watch the “mainstream media”?
Q: Is it just me, or are there too few television programs that feature quality writing, acting, videography and intelligent examination of the human condition compared to those which feature blowing things up, trash talking, and combative competition?
Q: When archeologists are raking through ancient history 500 years from now, where will they find the passwords for the information stored in electronic files in 2020?
Q: How much longer before “books” are considered as passe as we think of scrolls of parchment today?
Q: How can there be so many advances in digital communications in such a short time, and yet they can’t stop robocalls from invading both landline and cell phones?
Q: When does annual pay in millions of dollars equal zero in income tax payments?
Q: Who counts the numbers of people quoted in the claims that begin with the terms, “Everybody knows it”, “Many people say”, “A lot of people think”?
Q: Has anyone kept track of how many things are on the presidential list of coming events that were or will be, “Like nobody has ever seen”?
Q: Part 2: Will the whole list eventually become the descriptive label for a president, “Like you wouldn’t believe”?
Q: Can you Google the number of times the interests of, “…the American People” have been claimed in election rhetoric in the past six months — by opposing sides?
Q: If participants in a political debate are not going to follow the rules or respond to the questions put to them, why have a moderator?
Q: When does a political debate become a barroom brawl?
Q: When the wheels come off the cart during a televised political debate, do you need a referee instead of a moderator? How about a judge?
Q: If you need a judge, who gets to nominate her (or him) and when do you have the hearings?
Q: If the judge cannot be decided, or if the appointee cannot maintain order, do we call the police to restore peace? The military, national guard? Some self-appointed militia?
Q: What’s the major difference between the words, “Let them eat cake” by Marie Antoinette and the attitude of the American Congress that it’s more important to rush the appointment of a conservative justice to the Supreme Court than pass a rescue funding bill for people devastated by loss of income because of the COVID-19 virus?
Q: What two writers of years past scripted words applicable today?
A: "A society that presumes a norm of violence and celebrates aggression, whether in the [commute], on the football field,the football field, or in the conduct of business cannot help making celebrities of the people who would destroy it,” was penned by Lewis Lapham, a writer/editor born in 1935. And it was George Orwell, in his dystopian novel, “1984” who wrote the words set forth in the question at the top of this column, and quoted this week by Dr. Scott Atlas, an anesthesiologist who Trump now embraces for agreeing with his anti-scientific views while trashing virus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Dean Minnich is a writer/editor and served two terms as a county commissioner. His column appears every Thursday. His email address is dminnichwestm@gmail.com.