Minnich: Questions to ponder while waiting for the vote | COMMENTARY

A: "A society that presumes a norm of violence and celebrates aggression, whether in the [commute], on the football field,the football field, or in the conduct of business cannot help making celebrities of the people who would destroy it,” was penned by Lewis Lapham, a writer/editor born in 1935. And it was George Orwell, in his dystopian novel, “1984” who wrote the words set forth in the question at the top of this column, and quoted this week by Dr. Scott Atlas, an anesthesiologist who Trump now embraces for agreeing with his anti-scientific views while trashing virus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.