Use of the word “journalism” sticks with the old guard who think of this work as less academic than the size of the word and the number of syllables it takes to say it. Our job title is reporter, and we are about the work of reporting news. We earn our salary and get some satisfaction from taking various qualities of information — including lies and misdirection — and distilling them into clear and concise representations of realities at hand. This is more difficult in the age of all-access media, because anyone with a laptop or even a cellphone can be a reporter; context be damned.