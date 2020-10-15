Minnich: Don’t think it can happen here? Racism a part of local culture, too | COMMENTARY

The story about a group of white nationalists arrested and charged with plotting to kidnap or kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a shock to many. Not to me.
It could happen here.
I used to be among those who believed allegations of systemic racism were exaggerated. I made excuses for what I considered just bad manners. We were fair, just, honorable, with only a few bad actors who showed the ugly face of racial hatred on occasion.
“Don’t mind ol' Pop; he’s got some issues, but he’s a good guy.”
When I was growing up here, I didn’t know that Black people had to sit in the balcony of the local movie theater. I thought they just didn’t go to the movies much, or perhaps they just preferred sitting in the balcony.
It wasn’t until I was well into adulthood that I learned that Black people had to order take-out at most of the local restaurants. Or even pick it up at the back door.
I was 12 when the courts ordered segregation, but I never knew that the kids in the Black schools never got new textbooks. They got hand-me-downs from the white schools — not just books, but desks, everything. Sometimes the books had pages missing.
Over time, it was apparent that racism was alive, but it was on the decline, wasn’t it? I thought so. Like many, I wanted to believe it was.
But it wasn’t just anti-Black feelings that were smoldering in the coals. I hired a new editor from out of town. I learned that he was Jewish through the arrival of a crudely worded warning that I had corrupted the community and if I did not fire him, violence was likely.
A few members of a right-wing brotherhood of “patriots” had somehow come to the conclusion that that the Christian Bible and the United States Constitution precluded having Jews in positions of responsibility. And definitely, most assuredly, not here in Carroll County.
They said they were watching. And they were. A camo-painted truck patrolled with the purpose of being seen; a pickup truck followed me on the road. The editor got the same surveillance. He had enough. He left.
A bright young African American worked for me as an intern. He was a local kid, would be graduating from college shortly, and had skills in comprehension of complex issues and writing. I told him he would have a job here when he graduated, and he politely declined the idea. He said he needed to find an environment in which he would be more comfortable.
Years later, a young, Black female reporter who covered local news at the cable TV station here left, in part, for the same reason.
I tried to shrug such things off as regrettable but not the norm here. I did not want to face the facts, because it would require some major adjustments in my life.
Many of us are beginning to have that same talk into the mirror. Or not.
The turning point came with the envelopes that began to arrive in my home. The senders remained anonymous, but they identified themselves clearly. Not specifically who they were, but what. And it became obvious they were local.
The mail was mostly anti-Obama, anti-Hillary, anti-liberal, anti-Muslim, anti-Jew, anti-Democrat, and filled with the worst words in the English language. Pornographic, full of obscene cartoons and caricatures, the pages listed vile allegations about those who were perceived by the senders as threats to American values. Socialists.
I showed the contents around to see if others saw what I saw. For the most part, all I got were shrugs. No outrage, no acknowledgment that the source seemed strangely familiar. Some said the contents were crude, but not that far from the truth.
Immediately following the 2016 elections, the Trump brigade, which had pleaded to be shown mercy if their votes went against their hero, turned up gloating, and promising a new regime — a new sheriff in town.
“Now it’s our turn,” one said to me. His dark grin reminded me of the snarl of the second-most vicious animal in the world — the wolverine.
Those “patriots” in Michigan call themselves wolverines, don’t they?
Dean Minnich is a journalist and former county commissioner. His column appears every Thursday. Reach him at dminnichwestm@gmail.com.