Minnich: Heads, hearts, ethics and law and how it all pertains to Trump’s taxes, nominee | COMMENTARY

In one 24-hour period before the drama of the resurrection of Donald Trump from a touch of the COVID virus, key elements of the 2020 presidential election came together: The President announced his choice for a successor to the U. S. Supreme Court; the New York Times published allegations that the president has paid only $750 in taxes two years in a row — and none for most of the past 18 years; and columnists examined the roles of faith, ethics and moral conviction in public service.
Before the late Justice Ruth Ginsberg was laid to rest, the gabble began about the consequences of a Trump appointee to replace her. All the what-ifs, and the questions of how a conservative, Catholic, former clerk to the late Antonin Scalia might put the thumb of the Right on the scales of American justice were hashed out on the news channels. Would the candidate, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, be the vote that could overturn the rights of women to abort pregnancy, or the nation’s health care laws?
Those are issues of the law, and they are perceived in the heads and hearts of Americans in different ways. Laws are made by elected politicians, who are more of a threat to the ethics and morality of law than judges at any level. Judges can afford to be more attuned to morality.
That being said, judges get to be judges because of their politics, first at the local levels, then state, federal districts, etc. That’s what a local Republican meant when she told me nearly 20 years ago that the central committee would work against anyone — Republican or not — who did not toe the party line.
And it is the political base that provides the connections and the money to promote elections and re-elections of judges. One can only hope that once a former lawyer gets to be a judge, they will not allow politics or former alliances with client bases tint their wisdom.
Faith informs the actions of citizens; ethics seem to be negotiable, which is why we need lawyers. Many people will excuse a loose application of ethics in lawyers if it is a means to an end. It may not be ethical but saying it’s legal is another way of saying, “It’s business.”
Which brings us to the question of Trump’s tax problems.
If true, it would seem that in “business,” the top elected official violated tax laws, brought the morality of his actions to question, and is testing the faith of the public once again.
Perhaps a deduction for hair care was not $70,000, as reported. From where I stand, that’s a lot of $20 haircuts.
Yes, taking legal advantage of tax deduction laws is something any of us would do. What about ethics?
If ethics are important, how can you profit from millions in personal business with Turkey and then keep a straight face when you defer to that nation’s demand to abandon Kurdish fighters who helped American troops face down ISIS?
How would the $73 million that businessman Trump personally received from foreign operations affect his decisions as president in international politics?
Americans are asked to have faith in the judgment and honesty of any president. It’s essential to the credibility and security of the country on an international level.
In faith, ethics and morality rest all the necessities for truth, fairness and equal justice, and essential security of universal rights.
So back to choosing judges: Spread the risk beyond the political tribes. Instead of governors and presidents choosing judges on the basis of who won an election, use experience of the professionals of law — the lawyers and judges in the existing state and district systems, law professors in good colleges, perhaps even top cops — nominate several candidates for judgeships. Then let separate bipartisan panels of professionals in law choose the person to be vetted by a state assembly or the Congress.
It would at least water down the influence of absolutists.
Dean Minnich is a former reporter and managing editor and served two terms as a county commissioner. His column appears Thursdays. Write your comments to dminnichwestm@gmail.com, or in letters to the editor.