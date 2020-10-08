Minnich: Heads, hearts, ethics and law and how it all pertains to Trump’s taxes, nominee | COMMENTARY

Before the late Justice Ruth Ginsberg was laid to rest, the gabble began about the consequences of a Trump appointee to replace her. All the what-ifs, and the questions of how a conservative, Catholic, former clerk to the late Antonin Scalia might put the thumb of the Right on the scales of American justice were hashed out on the news channels. Would the candidate, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, be the vote that could overturn the rights of women to abort pregnancy, or the nation’s health care laws?