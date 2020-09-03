Minnich: GOP fails to make case for retaining power other than Trump needs more time | COMMENTARY

A week after the Republican National Convention, better known as the Trump Family Slingers Show, and two months to go before what used to be called Election Day, and we do not know how the GOP justifies staying in control of the White House and the Senate — short of keeping the streets full of angry people.
What was it Pence said? “Make America Great Again – Again”?
Really? That’s it? More of the same, without the blundering of the pandemic non-response or the inability to keep any debate going on real issues of policy?
What about that wall that was to be built with Mexican money? That was the immigration policy of Trump Term One?
The wall at issue is the one between Trump land and the real world. It has been erected deliberately as a tool for destruction. At every opportunity, the fans of divisiveness are cranked up to keep the focus on a man who needs the spotlight as others need oxygen.
He raises more questions than answers. His base subscribes to the new definition of patriotism, which is Loyalty to Trump and more of the same, and that’s all that matters.
Chaos.
Trump needs more time: That is the only plank in the campaign platform. The fan base on the hustings, cling to the coattails of a reality TV star who will speak the words they came to hear, like songs from some dusty yesterday, of old lost loves and the freedom of the open road.
The Trump disciples are counting on that star-power, that flash of white teeth in a smile and the sneer of a Saturday night rebel to carry the vote; they predict it will be a rigged election, but they’re mum on what happens if they rig it in their favor. Raise doubts, not confidence, in the election process, the intelligence service, and the independence and transparency of agencies appointed to be the peoples’ watchdogs.
Remaining supporters cling to the issues of law and order and the economy. The law and order argument requires that they can get this done before all the facts are in from investigations of the New York 9th District courts on Trump’s financial pirouettes — blocked again this week.
Law and order as in “the powers of the president” to use whatever forces he deems necessary to assert whatever result he deems appropriate to those protesting the injustices of murder of citizens in the streets. Videos are wearing that defense thin.
So, it’s going to be about the economy, then. The economy that was humming along just fine from the last few months of President George Bush through two years of President Barack Obama, and into three years of the Trump administration. This despite Trump’s attempts to fiddle with Fed policies and alienate every world trade partner.
Still, he gets credit from some marginal “experts” for his work, which immediately elevates them to a job in his cabinet. You can never have too many “Yes” men in a Trump administration.
Wall Street is the holy site. Look at the value of stocks. Still strong, despite the COVID-19 fiasco, despite the trade fumbles, despite the coddling of foreign dictators, despite the social injustices that put blood in the street and fear in the hearts of those without a wealthy base of support.
Only after the election will we see the rubble of closed small businesses and the personal finances — the lives — of everyday people who lost jobs and opportunities and were set back years by the Trump era incompetence and ego and absolutism.
Six women who voted for Trump were interviewed on CNN. Three of them are gung-ho fans and will repeat. Three will not. One said he has lied every day from the inauguration, with his claims about the crowd size. Another said it was the biggest mistake of her life.
There is no Republican party any more, said another, and the GOP has no platform; when has that happened before.
“There are just Trumpers,” said one. And that scares her.
Trump has no sense of history, no plan, and instead of hope, stirs hatred.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Dean Minnich retired from newspapers/journalism management and served two terms as a Republican County Commissioner. His column runs on Thursdays. His email is dminnichwestm@gmail.com.