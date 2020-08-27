Minnich: Jogging behind the garbage truck, pursuing the American dream | COMMENTARY

This is not just a white Christian nation. It’s also a nation of Jews, Muslims; Asians, Middle East, African, Indian and Pakistani cultures, and a polyglot of languages. It’s the creation of adventurers, explorers and exploiters, opportunists, builders and destroyers who shoved aside natives and slaves who were dragged here. It belongs to all of them, and to the generations of children they brought with them or raised in what is now home.