Minnich: Elected office should get stipend, expenses commensurate with commitment

And, of course, your attendance is expected at the annual ball or gala or concert or banquet at $100 or more every one, which requires dress up or at least something other than your best Sears outfit, and the spouse wants to make a good impression, so there you go — off for work on the hair, nails, and other mysteries. Those who already have the means to support community interests sometimes forget that not everyone can afford that lifestyle. Those with humbler means should not be excluded from serving in elected office.