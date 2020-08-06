Minnich: We are all in the same boat. Your vote gets you onboard. | COMMENTARY

Don’t underestimate the power you have in the coming elections. Your vote is a treasure, a prize that will be fought over in games fair and foul. The best you can do is value it enough to know the strategies and award it to those you deem most worthy.
Figuring out how to award your vote is a little like making up your mind where to spend your food money; you can be silly and go for the candy and the bright wrappers, or you can remember that what you buy feeds you and your family. And there’s a lot of poison on the market now.
Nothing spoils like bad politics.
It’s largely a process of elimination. As a judge of hundreds of columns and editorials in regional press awards competitions, I learned it was easier to spot something flawed than it was to find a perfect candidate for the top prize. Each column I read had to be less flawed than the last, or it didn’t get a second look. The good advanced; the perfect was rare but getting to the winner was worth the time.
It wasn’t just a matter of reading something I liked or agreed with; it was about finding a good thought expressed in a compelling way. It may have been presented with humor, or intensity, but it showed an effort in critical thinking and clear communication and, most of all, integrity.
The same deliberations work for choosing a candidate for public office. Personality, marketing, rallies and balloons and loud music and over the top rhetoric of cheer-leader speeches are a side show, a distraction from the real issues.
You can win an election with a fast show and a slow audience, but ideology is not philosophy. Ideology and populist platforms can attract voters, but you can’t govern from there. Take a look around; see for yourself.
To rely on party affiliation is to abdicate the responsibility for due consideration of consequences of a vote and hand it over to the functionaries whose only goal is winning; they’ll worry about making things work later. Too many partisan zealots are focused on victory and the spoils — at any cost. Winning is everything, and that’s a recipe for both moral and financial bankruptcy. Be wise and ignore the dancing girls.
A philosophy about effective collaboration requires a broader, stronger platform on which to stand, to hear and be seen by more people, which is important because the reality of effective politics is to acknowledge that we all share the consequences of government actions.
The old saying, “We’re all in the same boat” should envision the boat not as a power craft speeding away with the victors and leaving others in the wake. The boat of governing in an eclectic and culturally diverse nation and complicated world is for neither pleasure cruising nor war against political rivals. It’s a lifeboat to the most desperate and underprivileged, and a ferry for passengers of all ages and stages of income, education, abilities as we safely explore the future.
Being in the same boat isn’t the same as being in agreement on where the boat should be heading. Your vote is your ticket to participate. It means we’re all sharing the means to take us all from where we were, through any storms we encounter, and on to the opportunities ahead. It takes grace and good will to reach compromises, and a steady hand on the tiller to keep us all afloat.
Absolutists may serve a purpose in showing part of the truth in a debate, but those who are willing to do anything in order to win — at any cost — whether they are on the right or the left — carry the torpedoes of our nation’s self-destruction.
