Minnich: Murrow left us a legacy to keep

Brian Stelter, the Towson University graduate working his way up the CNN ladder, broadcast a segment just before noon Sunday that should be archived and shown in journalism school classes, civics lessons, and meetings of aspiring political leaders at all levels. He gave us a retrospective of the famous Edward R. Murrow’s 1954 broadcast calling out Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s excesses during anti-communist hearings.
Murrow’s broadcast, somber in black and white, remains a classic. In it, Murrow points out that people must stand up and speak out against political bullies. If they don’t, they’re as culpable as the bullies themselves.
Most Americans today are too young to remember the rantings and hyperbole of McCarthy. House Un-American Committee hearings dominated the news of the day, like a soap opera, with the suspense of anticipating whose career would be ruined by a man pandering to extremists to further his own image.
Anyone who spoke against McCarthy was branded disloyal and even treasonous. Reputations were sacrificed to those seeking the limelight and the dark chants of approval from those who shared a disdain for anyone with a different view of what American values included. The roots of audacious incivility burrowed deep into right-wing politics.
Eighteen years later, President Richard Nixon held forth in the White House, culminating a career that started with his role in the McCarthy hearings, where he had gained a following as a tough commie-hunter. Nixon defeated the Democrat candidate, George McGovern. His campaign portrayed McGovern as too liberal, a socialist. Soft on crime. It was a landslide.
But during the election, someone broke into Democrat election headquarters, and arrests were made. Ties were made to the Nixon election team, but it was denied, again and again. The stories filled the news almost daily.
April 30, 1973, on my very first day as head of the national wire desk at the Baltimore News American, 12 teletype machines in the glassed-in room at the rear of the newsroom began chiming like a manic bell choir. Breaking news.
After months of denial of any involvement in or knowledge of anything to do with the Watergate break-in, Nixon’s lawyer, his chief of staff and the attorney general all handed in their resignations. Dean, Ehrlichman and Haldeman became a household brand related to the marketing of infamy. They were falling on their swords so Nixon could continue to deny that he knew about the misdeeds of a team of campaign soldiers.
His was the law and order party. He went on television to assert that he was not a crook. Surely, the President was not a liar.
The press was assailed by Republicans, reviled by conservatives and threatened by fringe elements local and national. But the newspapers and the television reporters kept digging.
And so did Congress. There was a special investigator. Hearings. More weeks of accusations and counter-charges. The nation grew weary but could not turn away from the train wreck.
The felony, if there was one, would be the lying. The cover-up, the repeated denials and betrayals of trust to the American people and Congressional investigators.
Eventually, the infamous tapes were presented as evidence. Then the confessions of lower-ranking staffers. Deep Throat, the Washington Post, and “All the President’s Men.”
The people would tolerate a ruthless partisan, but not a liar. Nixon was finished, despite a presidency that had some notable achievements; peace talks were held with North Vietnam. He calmed the tensions with China.
In August 1974, Nixon resigned to avoid the disgrace of impeachment. The man who rode to glory with a landslide vote was done in by an American press that took seriously its mandate to call out abuses by holders of public office. To stand up to bullies and liars, just as Murrow stood up to McCarthy.
