Minnich: Who writes the presidential speeches?

Miller was hired as press officer for Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama. He joined the Trump election team as an advisor. He’s the policy wonk who has pushed the idea of building “the wall.” He’s the architect of the administration’s immigration policies, including the reversal of the protections for “Dreamers,” children raised here and protected from deportation. His work is seen in the separation of children from their parents at the border and the coldly efficient, privatelyr un detention centers who get paid an average of just under $70 per day per detainee. He was a significant advocate for getting James Comey removed from the FBI’s investigation of alleged interference in the 2016 elections. He is a hunter of enemies.