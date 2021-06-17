Minnich: Fortunate that Dad gave the heads up on life’s trip plan | COMMENTARY

He nudged me in a certain direction, but he didn’t push, because what he wanted for me was attainable if the intentions were honorable and effort was applied. He wanted me to find love and contentment with my life. He encouraged education, but he knew he could not afford to send me to college. It would be up to me. But in any case, the love of a good woman and the sounds in the house of healthy children was the best way to measure the good life. Those were the valued riches.