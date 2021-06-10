Minnich: Some assembly required and global trade issues | COMMENTARY

We got this. Take your credit card to your big home box built-it-yourself complex and find the patio furniture you picture in your backyard. They will tell you that they don’t have that in stock, even though it is sitting right there. You will be nice and point it out that it is sitting right there, and they will be patient and explain that it is a display unit, and if they sell you that one, other customers will not see the sample and want to buy it.