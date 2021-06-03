Minnich: Heads up, out of the trenches, while some remain in their own kind of quarantine | COMMENTARY

After months of hiding, we emerged this past week or so as the almost clear signals went up.
We ventured out to enjoy two cold rainy cloudy murky ugly windy days at the shore. On the way down we were nearly wiped out four or five times by missiles piloted by idiots at warp speeds in slalom fashion between other vehicles at ground level.
Perhaps the stress of a year in isolation has left some presumably human beings with no concern for the existence, let alone the safety, of others.
So much for the dangers of the pandemic. The roads may resume their dominion as the playground of the death-defying masses.
Checkout day was sunny, warmer, less windy and somehow smug as we left early and headed back North. Nice day for a three-hour backup on the far side of the Bay bridge. I’m guessing that one of the missile pilots ahead of us zigged when he should have zagged at 75 mph and the fun was over.
Route 50 would not be my personal choice for a parking lot, but we took full advantage of it, which was not all bad because it gave us an opportunity to check out the function of things you take for granted during the shut-in hours of a year-long pandemic, like bladder control. Or proximity to a bathroom. Is this why old folks travel in buses?
There was a time when I might have been less patient with such a delay, but I was able to rationalize that just the week before, I was worried about getting one of our two aging cars on the road. In the days leading up to the planned trip, one car went down with a failed fuel pump, which had to be retrieved from California by way of pony express, and the other car had shown signs of overheating. Little lights on the dash advising me that the air conditioner had been turned off due to high engine temperatures.
Then the little sign disappeared, and everything was cool. Or cool enough. But the day before we were to leave, the little sign returned. The fuel pump for the other car was in, but not yet installed. Drum roll: Will the pandemic end for the human heroes only to see their imprisonment continue by their ailing, failing mechanical extensions?
So, as I sat there watching the temperature gauge and fuel supply on a car I no longer trusted as much as I was counting on my bladder, I had to acknowledge that at least we got out and about for a few days.
The world was still out there, waiting for a full return to normalcy, whatever that is.
From what they’re saying on the news, there will be something called, “new normals.” Which is apparently different from the other thing they’re reporting, which is something called, “false realities.” My courses in political sciences said nothing about these, but experience as a reporter and then in a political job gives me some hint about what that all means.
It means that many of us will remain in a kind of quarantine, confused because some are in denial about facts, and some are just plain lying. The term of this malady is indeterminate, and the contagion factor is off the charts.
The confusion will continue until the cure is taken; there will be no vaccine for this one. This one is more dangerous because it requires both the ability and the willingness to think.
When that cure is taken, it reduces the confusion and neutralizes the fever of lies.
There are still a lot of carriers out there, and you can’t tell them by whether or not they wear a mask or a red hat. You’ll know them by the fact that they don’t want you to get the cure.
Think about this for a moment: The most confused can be those most certain of what they think they know, and they usually claim to get their news from Fox, which is also the network that runs cartoons in prime time.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Dean Minnich, who retired from a career in journalism and served two terms as a county commissioner, writes from Westminster. His column runs Thursdays. Email him at Dminnichwestm@gmail.com.