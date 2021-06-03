Minnich: Heads up, out of the trenches, while some remain in their own kind of quarantine | COMMENTARY

There was a time when I might have been less patient with such a delay, but I was able to rationalize that just the week before, I was worried about getting one of our two aging cars on the road. In the days leading up to the planned trip, one car went down with a failed fuel pump, which had to be retrieved from California by way of pony express, and the other car had shown signs of overheating. Little lights on the dash advising me that the air conditioner had been turned off due to high engine temperatures.