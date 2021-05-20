Minnich: Society overdosing on unfettered liberty to say, believe and do stupid things | COMMENTARY

The simple truth is that good journalism is still with us. It’s just being crowded out by poor choices, like the health bar loses to the eclair every time. The sensationalists were here all along — from Walter Winchell to Lord Haw-Haw, tossing rocks just to break the windows of the world’s view of things. Ratings were coveted by both corporate types who count money more than truths and individuals seeking attention and stardom and — again, money or power.