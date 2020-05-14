Minnich: Keep TV news remotely true

At the risk of biting my tongue clean off, I will attempt in this printed space to provide easy-to-follow instructions on how to use a TV remote to keep your sanity while watching TV during jailtime — or whatever this is we are doing. When seeking to sort the news from the noise, you can use the same approaches with newspapers and internet sites, but you have to think a little.
To begin, if you do not have a TV remote, or never watch the news, you don’t need to read this because you are already a lost cause. Same goes for those who use only social media or ignore news broadcasts entirely.
But if you even occasionally tune in to television news as a window on the world, let us move on to the first step: Pick up the remote.
OK, find the remote, and then pick it up.
All remotes have certain common commands, the most important is — no, not “on” — the most important are MUTE and FFW (fast forward). OFF is next, because the world is better with less TV than too much TV or none at all.
The OFF button is what keeping things sorted is all about; knowing when enough is enough, and it comes a lot sooner than most of us notice. Your world will be more balanced if you know the news of the day; it will be less hectic if you learn when to use OFF.
Control is what we’re about here. Part of effective control of the device that gives the outside world access to our heads is the tool in your hand.
Since the stridency of news is a source of most of your stress while being incarcerated — under quarantine — be careful which networks you choose for information. Use your remote to record favorite news channels and include a few different ones you can check later to compare coverage.
Choose more than one, or you’ll be like a car with four flat tires, veering off too much in one direction until your mind is in a rut. Choose less than six, or you’ll be like the driver on a road trip whose spouse has the map upside down.
Once you’ve tried on enough different approaches, much as you try on different jackets or shoes, you learn which suits you best.
TV news actually takes only a few minutes to deliver. It’s all over after the opening “headlines” being announced after the musical intro and the flashing images and lights. The remaining time you are held captive by the images and sounds on the screen is all about opinion and showmanship. You have a choice to listen — or not — to the opinions. Use the remote to edit.
Don’t waste time watching the “teases” about what they will show later. Fast forward through the teases and ads until the actual start of that story.
Your remote gives you the power and liberty to pause or tune in to watch when ready — it might be five minutes or half an hour after the newscast began, but that’s OK.
The remote lets you MUTE after the real headlines and first few details of a story. You can hit PAUSE or FFW to zap through teases, promotions of later shows, the blather of expert panelists and commercials. An experienced news consumer can tell when to restore audio or hit PAUSE and REWIND to go back and hear something that might have been relevant.
If you practice using the mute button when the talk becomes a sales pitch, you’ll actually take more away from the nightly news. And when certain personalities take over the mic, the experienced news-watcher can use the fast-forward button to good effect, or even hit OFF! And feel good about how much smarter you feel.
Or, you can just keep perspective, become informed and just watch the PBS Newshour. Keep your sanity without using — or being — remote.
Dean Minnich is a retired newsman who served two terms as county commissioner. His column runs Thursdays. He reads emails addressed to dminnichwestm@gmail.com.