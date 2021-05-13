Minnich: Simple solutions fall short as everybody wants more, but no one wants to pay for it | COMMENTARY

More houses are good on the face of it, but the Republicans dare thinking high-end, profitable pricing; they have no interest in making sure there is a plan for affordable housing for low-income buyers. They argue that the low-income homes do not provide enough revenue to pay for the increased needs for services. The flaw in that rationale is that the high-priced houses don’t either because the same Republicans who want to further enrich the rich will not support increases in taxes. Even if the big houses bring in more tax revenue, the Republicans want to cut the tax rate to reduce the pocket costs.