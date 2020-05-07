Minnich: All news has some local angle

Distill that for bottling before you sell it to an impatient public, and you have big investments coming to play. The political facades are public health and welfare over the needs of a strong economy. That’s the simple line in the sand, but it has become rubbed out over weeks of drumbeats about social distancing and shutdowns and overworked medical people risking their own lives in overwhelmed hospitals on the one hand, and the shortages in foods and loss of paychecks with bills piling up on the other.