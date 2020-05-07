Minnich: All news has some local angle

If there is any question left about why anyone in Carroll County should care about the news halfway around the world, well, take a look around at how life has changed since a Wuhan doctor got the sniffles — and died.
A virus in China or some unpronounceable village in Africa carries implications for us. A big chunk of ice calving off the continent of Antarctica raises the water level and the temperature of the whole world.
And if all news is ultimately local, then it can be said that all politics is local — but House Speaker Tip O’Neill said that 40 years ago.
Even the issue of life or death in the midst of a worldwide pandemic affects local politics. Just a few weeks ago — it seems longer — there was a lot of talk about how we will all get through these tough times together.
I didn’t believe it. Not the together part.
We will get through it, but the schisms along ideological lines show a lot about local politics — local here, in Westminster and Carroll County and Maryland. Local in the South, local in the heartland, local in the coastal cities. People hoard toilet paper everywhere.
The common denominator in the division is over what role governments should play in decisions that affect our personal lives, jobs, income. How do we balance the interests of the greater population against the rights of individuals to do what they want, when and where they want, and with whom.
Distill that for bottling before you sell it to an impatient public, and you have big investments coming to play. The political facades are public health and welfare over the needs of a strong economy. That’s the simple line in the sand, but it has become rubbed out over weeks of drumbeats about social distancing and shutdowns and overworked medical people risking their own lives in overwhelmed hospitals on the one hand, and the shortages in foods and loss of paychecks with bills piling up on the other.
The faces of the victims and the front-line heroes in the medical battle are like those of the soldiers in the fields of fire. The mothers and factory workers whose lives are hanging on to the next check, any check, are like the faces of the Great Depression.
Less conspicuous are the faces and identities of the generals and admirals and the commanders of wealth and power, whose approach to any crisis begins with analysis of how to reduce risk to assets and — if possible — capitalize on the opportunities.
In the mid-1970s we had two critical shortages virtually one after the other. We had cars waiting in line for gas, and that got a lot of attention. And we had a sugar shortage, which got less attention because it affected baby formulas. Americans care more about gas in the car than formula for Baby, it seemed.
But as headlines told of suffering mothers and children, two corporate suits who shared my elevator in a Baltimore office building were gloating over the fact they had secured a stash of sugar and would sit on it until the price peaked. They’d make a killing. It’s just business.
They come to mind when I hear people say we need politicians with business acumen who are willing to be tough-minded and do what it takes to keep the economy rolling along.
Demonstrators who want to open the economy (and lift restrictions on use of beaches, parks, and fun in the pubs), quote the Constitutional right to self-interest; public welfare is OK as long it doesn’t require too much sacrifice.
Some of the public showdown is part of a strategy to control or influence public policy. That is politics, not evil in itself, but a tool for good — or evil; for health and/or wealth; for justice or advantage.
Dean Minnich is a retired newsman. He also served two terms as a county commissioner. His column appears Thursdays. His email address is dminnichwestm@gmail.com