Minnich: Crisis a reminder of previous time spent alone, of what really matters

Both of my new friends were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Mormons. Both were well educated. We talked about arts and politics and philosophy and — of course — religion. They did their best to make a good Mormon of me, but I said I had been neither a very good Lutheran nor a Methodist. We debated and discussed and agreed to disagree, and it was stimulating. The remaining two weeks disappeared in the wake of our ship.