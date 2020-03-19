Minnich: Leadership shows when you let it

The best news of the past day or so is that the president seems to be listening more and talking less. He is at his best when he lets Dr. Deborah Birx explain what is happening and respond to reporters’ questions. With her experience and temperament, she is the hero of the week, in my view. She does not shrink from the pointed questions, nor does she play to the presidential ego or partisan rhetoric. She brings a level of credibility and competence that inspires faith that we will get through this. Battered, perhaps, and certainly with losses, but the adults are in the room now in the candid assessments of Birx, and Dr. Anthony Faucci, and other leaders who step up to the microphone when the politicians will relinquish it.