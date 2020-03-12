Minnich: More than money down the drain

Here’s the problem: The federal and state governments have faced the fact that the more paved surfaces and rooftops you allow to be built, the faster rainwater heads downhill toward the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia all have to follow the feds, and the local governments have to listen up to the rules from the feds and the states. Even towns have responsibilities to mitigate the effects of what amounts to a giant toilet flush every time there’s a large volume of water passing through in a relatively short time.