Minnich: Continuing education is the key

The miracle happened in stages. First, I was browsing classified ads and for no reason I stopped on a help wanted item: Reporter/Photographer for our Westminster Bureau. Stage two was being offered the job, and stage three was that I accepted it despite the fact I had no idea how to write a news story, had never taken anything but vacation pictures, and would have to go back home and tell my wife of only three months that I had accepted a $30 cut in pay from my airline clerk’s salary. She was in her second year of college.