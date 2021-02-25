Minnich: Whether in Washington or Mount Airy, take a stand, then work things out | COMMENTARY

As with all good things, ideas for allocating available water resources fall victim to political and legal manipulations of developers and other beneficiaries of new houses and some forms of industrial expansion. Water rights become barter chips: Move the right to this water to that property across town or to another location to allow a work-around on the intent of the rules. Use creative designs for annexation to curtail the powers of opponents to growth. Cut the amount of land set aside for parks and recreation because it costs money for maintenance, while houses keep the cash flowing in.