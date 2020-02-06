After all the drama, is President Trump guilty of impeachable acts or not?
After all the hoopla, buses of candidates and their supporters clogging the news as TV reporters jockey for a place to stand for breaking news, was there really an election in Iowa?
What the heck is a caucus, anyway, or is that just another word for chaos?
The impeachment of Trump is predicated on fears of someone tinkering with elections, so is the Iowa debacle a symptom or just an incredible coincidence?
A bad joke?
It seems we’ve had three years of a bad joke.
Hand-wringing Republican senators trying to justify their actions — or inactions — with parsed logic that the idea of removing a president from office is very important without enough evidence, but they didn’t need any more.
First there was not enough evidence, but then there was, but it was disputable. Then it was indisputable and a shadow passing over the essential rules set forth in the Constitution, but it didn’t matter enough because the real question is, Who Cares?
And then it was yes, it’s a very grave violation of the law, certainly illegal and incredibly unethical, but what’s new? It’s not important enough to strip the office from a man who has shown disdain for any limits on his abuse of authority.
The Democrats argue that to acquit Trump and allow him to get away with the proven abuses would change forever the rules of engagement of the Congress, re-setting legal precedent.
And the Republicans reply is that finding him guilty will re-set legal precedent: As the President’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow threatened, if the Democrats can remove this Republican president, then the Republicans will remove the next Democrat elected to the office.
And virtually no one saw the truth.
Sen. Jarrod Brown, D-Ohio, was caught in a moment of truth in a quick TV interview near the end of the impeachment trial.
“When fear does the business, we don’t act well as human beings. That’s what you see here: Politicians afraid to do what they know is right because they don’t want to face the base [in their town hall meetings and at the polls].”
Trump’s ruthless abuse of power and disregard for any ethical standard has frozen the good intentions of those who know he’s dangerous and should be removed from power.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, at the end of his term, said the behavior was inappropriate but he didn’t want to go so far as to convict a sitting president. Let the voters decide in November, he said.
Not since Pilate has responsibility been washed from the hands of those whose only reasons to show up for work is to represent the best interests of citizens. The House is allowed to have more parochial views; the Senate exists to examine the big picture.
New York Times columnist and PBS commentator David Brooks, known and respected as a moderate conservative, said he came to see that the evidence was there and it meets the standards of criminality to require impeachment and removal from office, but he’s glad it won’t happen.
The nation is so polarized, he said, that the nation would be thrown into turmoil and not change anyone’s point of view.
In the hours between being impeached by the House and the certain vote for acquittal in the Senate, Trump uses the date set aside for the chief executive’s report to Congress on the State of the Union.
He crows that America has never been better, and it’s all because of him. He takes credit for recovery and growth that began under previous administrations and the fact-checkers gag. He refuses to shake hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She tears up a copy of his speech.
People see what they want to see and turn a blind eye to issues and actions that challenge their courage beyond the limits of their moral standards.
Dean Minnich is a retired journalist who also served two terms as a county commissioner. His column runs on Thursdays. His email address is dminnichwestm@gmail.com.