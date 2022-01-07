Dean Minnich: Delivery people make our lives better. They deserve more respect. | COMMENTARY

Even before the pandemic, I had a soft spot for delivery workers, but now it’s time to create a special place for them in our cultural scoreboard.
From the daily paper to meals, mail and medications, our quality of life is a whole lot better because of a massive delivery system that has made survival possible as viruses have ravaged the world.
That delivery system may have complicated logistical strategies, computerized tracking and forecasting, and all kinds of financial investment, but in the end, it all comes down to the person who delivers it to the door — or the local stores.
One of my “more truth in the comics than Page One” moments was a strip from 40 years ago, showing Dad pacing, pacing and looking out the window expectantly in panels one and two, and observing that a newspaper pays big salaries to editors and hires college grads as reporters and spend lots of cash on presses, and then turns the product over to a 12-year-old for delivery.
Of all my management responsibilities in a long newspaper career, the worst worries were around delivery. Everyone who benefited from the work of the carriers took them for granted.
Readers paid for their subscription and expected on-time delivery, every day, of a dry and readable product. Never mind the snow and ice or floods or gas shortages or illness. Where’s the paper?
Publishers and circulation managers were thinking about budgets and cost-containment. That included on-time payment by the carrier for the papers designated for the routes or newsstands.
Government regulations prohibited subsidies for gas, brakes or maintenance of delivery drivers’ personal cars because that made them employees.
My first job was as a private contractor — a 12-year-old helper on a dry-cleaning route. One of the owners paid me out of his pocket. All the news carrier jobs were full, with waiting lists for the next openings. Every kid in town wanted to have a paper route. I liked my job, even though it meant going out in a hurricane on one occasion to deliver dry-cleaning and laundry door-to-door.
Years later, I had trouble as a bureau chief keeping carriers, especially kids, on the job. One day, a mother came in and dumped some cash and leftover papers on the circulation manager’s desk and said her son was quitting — at her insistence. She said she’d give the kid a bigger allowance. Times had changed.
Postal workers — most of the ones I’ve known — deserve medals. The best example I can come up with to describe what the atmosphere can be like is to combine military boot camp with politics. It takes a special disposition to get out there in all kinds of weather with an inconsistent ebb and flow of volume to get delivered to the right place, every day, even though 90% of what you carry is junk. Ten percent is vital service.
I often think how I’d feel as a parent about my child delivering pizza or some other food items later at night to who knows where. Or the father or mother of children — perhaps a single parent — delivering to unknown doorways and exchanging goods for cash.
Drivers for the various delivery services — Amazon, FedEx, UPS and others — are known to be under the stresses of time as well as sheer volume and traffic.
Bus and taxi drivers and those who chauffeur shuttles for senior citizens, students and special needs populations all are in the business of delivering people safely. Precious cargo delivery does not guarantee a living wage.
All of these jobs have been much the same over the years, but now it seems there is a valid reason for more recognition of the special role the everyday person who delivers for us means to quality of life.
I have a soft spot for delivery people, as I do for wait persons, clerks, laborers and others whose job title may tend to diminish their visibility among us, but whose contributions to our world are worth more respect, and an occasional bump in a tip.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.