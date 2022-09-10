Mike McGrew: With threats from deniers of truth growing, we must define our patriotism | COMMENTARY

Today, the word “patriot” is being badly distorted to mean things it doesn’t.

The Macmillan Dictionary defines patriot as someone with “strong feelings of love, respect and duty toward their country.”

The New World Encyclopedia states that patriotism includes pride in our “achievements and culture,” a “desire to preserve its character” and “identification with the other members of the nation.”

It also states that patriotism has ethical components in placing “the welfare of the nation above that of oneself,” adding that patriots may also be, “strong critics of national policies.”

What are our American culture and character? We’ve always been a “melting pot” culture of diverse peoples. Our character has been based on truth, justice, laws, individual freedoms, equality, pursuit of happiness and hard work.

Sadly, only relatively recently have some liberties and justice been extended to women, African Americans, Native Americans, people with disabilities and other minority groups. We’ve much work still to do and should be patriotically honest about our history of racism and discrimination.

Both the Right and Left are deficient in embodying patriotism. The Right subscribes more to the “love” of country and pride in its “achievements and culture” components.

The Left focuses more on identification with our “melting pot” identity and patriotism’s ethical component in being “critics of national policies.”

Neither, however, seems to place the welfare of the nation above themselves or demonstrates the respect our country’s character, history and progress is due. Both increasingly ignore patriotism’s call to, “identify with other members of the nation.”

But it’s the election deniers, white supremacists, and insurrectionists, (who loudly and proudly call themselves patriots) that have totally distorted patriotism’s meanings.

Is it patriotic to deny election results past appeals that 60 courts have ruled against? Is it patriotic to delay election certification with violence? Does either act respect our justice system and American character?

Is it patriotic to take top secret documents, store them insecurely and refuse to return many of them well after you and your lawyer agreed to do so?

Is it patriotic to claim persecution when a legal warrant is executed, inflame your radical right base with untruths, and expose law enforcement officers to danger?

Since the Mar-a-Lago search, the Department of Homeland Security and FBI have warned of intensified “violent threats” on social media against the FBI, IRS, National Archives, and other government personnel and facilities. Some call for “civil war” and “armed rebellion.”

These violent threats come from the increasing fringe of self-described patriots from the GOP, which ironically brands itself the law enforcement party.

How are these people patriotic and respectful of law enforcement?

Egged on by former President Trump’s untruths, they are promoting an America based not on truth, law, or love of country, but on fidelity to undemocratic, immoral, and vengeful principles and falsehoods.

In 2013, I coined the term “Indepatriot” in a Baltimore Sun opinion piece to reflect both my patriotism and independence from political party and special interests.

I want to preserve our country’s character and make our democracy more equal, just, and free. I follow our laws and religiously cast informed votes for candidates from both parties. I sing our country’s praises but also want to address its flaws.

I recognize government as neither the enemy nor the answer. Rather, it’s an instrument to help us govern, maintain, and improve our democracy.

Now, more than ever, our government (law enforcement, military, courts, executive branch), needs to implement the law fairly to protect our democracy.

But it also needs patriotic citizens to support it and help address the divisions, lies and lawlessness that threaten us.

Today, I see eight especially critical responsibilities of patriots:

1) Respecting facts, the law, and court rulings.

2) Putting America’s welfare above that of party, special interest, or oneself.

3) Respectfully engaging those who disagree to seek truth and common ground.

4) Informing ourselves fully about America’s freedoms, government, and candidates.

5) Critically evaluating ideas on all sides of issues, always being wary of news sources connected to candidates and those that don’t check facts.

6) Voting for the person, their character, and what they believe, not for the party.

7) Celebrating American heroes and accomplishment while admitting our flaws.

8) Being willing to protest nonviolently about liberties and justice we feel are being denied.

Law abiding, well-informed patriots must speak up, support our government, and vote against all who’ve lost their grounding in truth, law, and real patriotism.

Otherwise, our democracy cannot survive.

Mike McGrew is a retired Carroll County school psychologist. His email address is mcgrewclark@hotmail.com