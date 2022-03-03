Mike McGrew: The signs of a domestic civil war are there. Will we recognize them? | COMMENTARY

Most citizens in countries that experienced modern civil war (e.g., Yugoslavia, Syria) never predicted it would happen. They missed signs we are missing now.
Tribalism, incivility, misinformation, vilification of opponents, economic inequalities, racial tensions, hate groups, weapons purchases, violent crime, and militia activity have all increased.
The U.S. Capitol assault highlighted how out-of-hand things can get. But even worse is possible.
From 1964 to 2019, the percentage of Americans trusting Washington to do “what is right” fell from 77% to 17%.
In her 2022 book, “How Civil Wars Start,” political scientist Barbara Walter states that “violence often springs from a sense of injustice, inequality, and insecurity — and a sense that those grievances will not be addressed.”
She found that, “one of the best predictors of civil war is whether a country is moving toward or away from democracy.”
The V- Dem global research institute ranks countries from most to least democratic based on 350 indicators rated by 250 international experts. In 2020, the U.S. was ranked the 31st strongest democracy, declining “substantially” from its ranking of 17th in 2016.
Researchers at the Polity Center for Systemic Peace coined the term “anocracy” for countries in the middle zone between autocracy and democracy. Their quantitative analysis produces “polity scores” ranging from +10 (most democratic) to -10 (most autocratic) based on election openness, political participation, executive branch constraints, and competitiveness in presidential recruitment.
Norway, Denmark, Canada, Costa Rica, Japan and, until recently the U.S., all achieved +10′s.
America’s polity score is now +5 (anocracy range).
Why? Foreign election influence, Trump’s executive power overreach, refusal to cooperate with Congress (especially during the impeachment inquiry), his “Big Lie” about 2020′s election, undermining of mail-in voting, and encouragement of insurrectionists were critical factors.
Walter’s research identified similarities among autocratic presidents such as Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, and Trump. They place self-interest first, exaggerate fears regarding jobs, security, and immigration, and exploit constitutional and electoral systems, and judiciary weaknesses.
Plus, they encourage ethnic factionalism and call for violence toward enemies.
What else makes civil war possible?
Walter views the internet’s emergence, smartphone usage, and unregulated social media as major contributors to the rise of misinformation, hate groups and militias.
Seventy percent of us now receive news from social media platforms, whose algorithms promote our “liking” of “fear over calm, falsehood over truth, and outrage over empathy.” Populist stories of fear and grievance, often about the rise of majority-minority parties, proliferate.
Our susceptibility to conspiracy theories hasn’t helped. A 12/2020 poll found 17% believed that, “Satan worshipping elites who run a child sex ring were trying to control our politics.”
The FBI reports that more than 70% of U.S. extremist-related deaths since 2008 were perpetrated by those connected to far-right or white supremacist movements. In 2020, almost 8,000 hate crimes were reported, 64% motivated by bias against race, ethnicity, or ancestry.
Walter describes how U.S. extremists today view modern society as “irredeemable” and use excuses (COVID restrictions, fake fraud, etc.) to incite chain reactions of violence.
The number of militias grew rapidly after Barack Obama became president, from 43 in 2008 to 334 in 2011. Less than 25% are now leftist. Experts suggest there are currently 15,000 to 20,000 active members of around 300 militias.
The FBI estimates that 65% of far-right extremist groups have white supremacist elements and 29% reject federal government authority.
Should another U. S. civil war occur, Walter suggests it will mirror those elsewhere, with guerrilla attacks on racial, ethnic, and political groups, plus infrastructure and government. By creating chaos and fostering fear, citizens will gravitate to militants’ “law and order” autocrats.
Scary, huh? So, how can we prevent this?
- Apply equal, impartial rule of law against all violent crime and executive branch excesses.
- Prosecute all criminals involved in the Capitol insurrection and attempted coup.
- Withhold votes from candidates supporting the “Big Lie.”
- Reform the Electoral Count Act to prevent another attempt at election overturn.
- Boost the effectiveness of government services and especially trust in police, through increased accountability, funding, and best practices implementation.
- Like +10 democracies, develop a centralized, nonpartisan election management system to increase election integrity.
- Revise campaign finance laws to increase transparency and reduce ultrarich influence.
- Ban all gerrymandering.
- Promote civics education and respectful political discourse in communities.
Walter states that the “question for America moving forward is whether voters can be persuaded that democracy works (and is critical to their safety) — and whether leaders will choose to reinstate its guardrails.”
I put our odds at 50/50.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Mike McGrew is a retired Carroll County school psychologist. He can be reached at mcgrewclark@hotmail.com