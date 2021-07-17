M.K. Sprinkle: Teaching the brutally inconvenient truth about slavery | COMMENTARY

That’s precisely the reason we must rise from the ashes and tear off the sackcloth; the time for mourning has passed. We must recognize once and for all that slavery never was a race issue; it has always been about the depraved heart of those — Black and white — who value power and wealth over human life. Lamenting the past and attempting to destroy and revise history will not erase it, and only a fool who’s learned nothing from the past would even try.