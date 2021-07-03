Spinkle: At age 245, America is still the great gift of ‘divine providence’ | COMMENTARY

Her gratitude for the country that opened a multitude of opportunities for her? On Feb. 18, 2008, she told Americans in Madison, Wisconsin: “For the first time in my adult lifetime, I am really proud of my country.” Lauren Collins, of The New Yorker, wrote of another gathering later that same year: “Obama begins with a broad assessment of life in America in 2008, and life is not good: we’re a divided country, we’re a country that is ‘just downright mean,’ we are ‘guided by fear,’ we’re a nation of cynics, sloths, and complacents [sic.].”