Spinkle: At age 245, America is still the great gift of ‘divine providence’ | COMMENTARY

Have you ever wondered why some Americans who make derisive remarks about our country are frequently those who have benefitted the most from it?
Here are some examples:
Andrew Cuomo, the current governor of New York. Cuomo’s grandparents immigrated from Italy in the 1920′s. His father, Mario, a former three-term governor of New York, told the story of his family in a New York magazine: “My mother and father had no school in Italy, no church in Italy. They lived on a mountainside. They came here young, but had no friends, no school…. My father was a laborer.” Yet, an immigrant “laborer’s” son – and grandson – became governors of New York.
Andrew’s gratitude for the country that gave his family the opportunity for such rapid success? In an apparent attempt to establish himself firmly as anti-Trump, Cuomo blurted out on Aug. 15, 2018: “We are not going to make America great again. It was never that great. We have not reached greatness.”
Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States. Obama attended the crème de la crème of schools, having graduated from Princeton in 1985 and Harvard Law School in 1988. She lives on a 29-acre estate in Martha’s Vineyard that she and her husband purchased in 2019 for $11.8 million.
Her gratitude for the country that opened a multitude of opportunities for her? On Feb. 18, 2008, she told Americans in Madison, Wisconsin: “For the first time in my adult lifetime, I am really proud of my country.” Lauren Collins, of The New Yorker, wrote of another gathering later that same year: “Obama begins with a broad assessment of life in America in 2008, and life is not good: we’re a divided country, we’re a country that is ‘just downright mean,’ we are ‘guided by fear,’ we’re a nation of cynics, sloths, and complacents [sic.].”
Assorted athletes, those who have received the adoration of the American public, making a fortune in the process, while choosing to “take a knee” at the playing of the National Anthem and turning their back to the American flag. They are obviously oblivious to the debt they owe the country that gave them their opportunity to succeed.
We know America isn’t perfect; we’ve always known that. Katharine Lee Bates wrote in 1893 in the second stanza of “America the Beautiful”: “America! America!/God mend thine every flaw/Confirm thy soul in self-control/Thy liberty in law.”
But we also know, in the words of Cuban immigrant, Rafael Cruz, “Only in America can someone start with nothing and achieve the American Dream. That’s the greatness of this country.”
While scholars may disagree about the authorship of the quote attributed to Alexis de Tocqueville, “America is great because America is good,” there is one thing we know absolutely: America is the world’s most generous country, and to most of us, that goodness makes America great.
We’ve helped countries all over the globe, giving more in foreign aid than any other nation. In 2018 alone, the United States poured over $47 billion into foreign aid. The Congressional Research Service reports that the money went into five different categories: economic assistance, humanitarian aid, multilateral economic contributions, bilateral development aid, and military aid.
When disaster strikes another country, the U.S. is one of the first nations on the scene, and with it come the volunteers, the generous men and women of America who drop everything and go.
Further, America’s generosity goes well beyond monetary assistance to other countries. According to the Pew Research Center: “There were a record 44.8 million immigrants living in the U.S. in 2018, making up 13.7% of the nation’s population. This represents a more than fourfold increase since 1960, when 9.7 million immigrants lived in the U.S., accounting for 5.4% of the total U.S. population.”
Immigrants come, and our immigrants stay. The root cause? There’s no other country like America. As Ralph Waldo Emerson noted, “America is another name for opportunity. Our whole history appears like a last effort of divine providence on behalf of the human race.”
We agree. So on America’s 245th birthday, we join our voices with that of Russian-born immigrant, Irving Berlin: ”God Bless America!”