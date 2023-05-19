Robert Wack: Summertime means ticks; learn how to protect yourself | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It’s finally spring, and it’s time to get back out into the yard and woods. Enjoy the outdoors, but watch out for those little eight-legged disease carriers – ticks. There are many kinds of ticks, and they spread a variety of diseases like Rocky Mountain spotted fever, babesiosis, tularemia (also known as rabbit fever), and tick-borne encephalitis.

In Maryland, Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tick-borne disease. Each year, we have hundreds of cases across the state, more commonly in areas where deer are prevalent and any area where there are wooded habitats.

The deer tick is the main carrier of Lyme disease. Deer ticks are on the small side, and the younger ones can be tiny. They hang out on grass and leaves then drop onto any passing animal or person. They make their way to a dark warm spot and latch onto the skin with a painless bite. They spread the Lyme bacteria in their saliva, which is mixed with your blood when they attach to your skin.

Untreated Lyme disease can be serious. Symptoms include a rash (which might look like a bullseye at the spot the tick attached), fever, headache, joint pain and fatigue. It can also spread to the nervous system.

Lyme prevention starts with keeping ticks away. On your own property, keep grass and brush short where possible to decrease the deer tick’s habitat. If you go hiking or need to yard work in brushy areas, check yourself thoroughly when finished. If you find a tick, don’t panic. If it’s just crawling around, no worries. There is zero risk of Lyme disease transmission in this scenario. If you have pets, check them often for ticks.

Using chemical repellents is also a good idea. On your skin, lotions or sprays containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. On clothing, permethrin containing sprays and liquids are effective.

If you find a tick attached, the first step is to remove it. Using fine tweezers, or one of the many tick removal tools, apply gentle, consistent traction to the tick as close to the attachment point as possible. You have to be patient, and eventually it will let go. Don’t yank or pull too hard because the tick’s head will just pop off and you don’t want that. If the tick has been attached for less than 36 hours and there is no evidence of redness at the attachment point, there’s no need for treatment. Just keep an eye on the spot to see if any redness develops.

If the tick is attached for more than 36 hours, with or without redness, you may need just a single dose of antibiotics. If the tick is attached for more than 36 hours, and you don’t seek treatment for three days for longer after removing the tick, you may need a longer course of antibiotics.

With timely treatment, the likelihood of contracting Lyme disease is very low. The best way to avoid the risk of Lyme is to keep the ticks off you in the first place.

Robert Wack M.D. is the Deputy Health Officer at the Carroll County Health Department. He can be reached at Robert.wack@maryland.gov