Letters: Carroll’s rezoning practices puts profits first; Republicans' SCOTUS sentiment has changed; Disliked spirit of letter | READER COMMENTARY

1. Improper or lack of notification. The community received their first notification on Aug, 28 from a concerned neighbor. This first meeting was scheduled a full month before, on July 21. As described in the recorded meeting, the first several rezoning requests went uncontested. The published agenda was outdated so we could not even prepare for the meeting. The meeting was not interactive. We could not have important questions answered prior to the board making their recommendation. This was merely a “voice your grievances session.” Every individual in that meeting complained about improper notification yet the meeting proceeded. We were informed this was merely a recommendation meeting but were not given any insight on how to provide input.