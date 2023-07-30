Woodbine postmaster: U.S. Postal Service making great progress on 10-year plan | READER COMMENTARY

An update from the new Woodbine postmaster

It is a great honor to serve the community of Woodbine as its new postmaster. Our team is tops in the district with point-of-sale service surveys for overall satisfaction with window services and our focus will remain on safety in our communities and world-class service with scanning performance.

Our postoffices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are, be it Woodbine or across the country. With the launch of our newest shipping option, Ground Advantage, we are poised to be the shipper and employer of choice. With that said, if you are looking for a new career, I encourage you to apply at the postal service. If you have a skillset, we have more than 2,000 positions that may align. If not, we offer training and upward mobility in our leadership ranks.

Two years ago, the United States Postal Service published an ambitious but achievable 10-year strategic plan, Delivering for America. The plan established a path to building a postal service that is financially strong and consistently delivers on time for the American public.

In the short time since the launch of our 10-year plan, and under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, we are making great progress on its four key pillars: Investing in our people, modernizing our network, providing service excellence and creating financial sustainability.

Our actions are leading to concrete results. In the 2022 midterm elections, we delivered 54.4 million ballots from voters to election officials in an average of under two days. And USPS installed 249 new processing machines as part of a $40 billion investment in the postal network. With these new machines, we can now process 60 million packages every day.

All of this in service of delivering mail and packages to more than 161 million addresses across our nation every day.

On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.

Kelly Ramos, Woodbine

Ramos is the postmaster at the Woodbine Post Office

Taking issue with Roemer’s limited view of US

I’ve just finished reading another Chris Roemer column. My first inclination is to be angry that this man I’ve never met casts such a pall on the ideology that I embrace and that motivates me to participate in my community. Roemer paints all who view the world with optimism and hope with the same “broad brush.”

But as I reflect further, I am overcome with a sense of great pity for someone who is so overwhelmed by his fear of a world he does not understand. Roemer clearly spends his time searching the internet for the most obscure academic and sociological pursuits. This very limited view brings him to a place where he believes this country is at the “precipice of disaster.”

As a “progressive” I pride myself on looking for solutions to problematic issues in our community. To that end, I offer Roemer the following opportunity. I’d like to suggest that he step away from his computer and visit my alma mater, McDaniel College, or join me in taking enrichment courses at Carroll Community College.

There he can see firsthand the academic process that takes place in our schools and universities today. There he will meet students who are encouraged to read and study a wide range of materials. From those studies they emerge with their own views that span the entire continuum between the “left” and the “right.”

For the record, I wish we could start by abolishing the labels that seem to define Roemer’s world view. We are all just individuals, each with our own set of life experiences that shape our personal philosophies. We all benefit from knowing people who see the world from a different perspective. Heck, maybe he’d even be willing to meet me for a coffee sometime to look for areas of agreement.

Corynne B. Courpas, Westminster

What happened to the ‘we can’ attitude I was taught in school?

“In this life we are either kings or pawns, emperors or fools” this quote isn’t mentioned in our politics, but we should talk about it because most politicians view their voters as pawns to manipulate. I look for historical accomplishments like the Hoover Dam, man on the moon, interstate highway, and this century, there aren’t many.

Three years ago, Bill Maher did a bit called “We’re a Silly People” and it addresses the nothing burger that is our government. Infrastructure week lasted from 2009-2021 and after 12 years a bill barely passed. The only time our leaders acted swiftly was the 2008 crash and COVID, both of which handed out trillions to the connected. Being against something just because the other side supports it is how we’ve become a silly people.

For example, if the neighbors complaining about solar panels were liberals, the commissioners’ response would be move. They’ll deny it but that was the common response to electing Donald Trump as president. The same president who refused to offer leadership during COVID, the same people who hate mandates just mandated no community solar on Ag land.

The same commissioners say they aren’t anti-solar, OK so when is the meeting to discuss solar on public parking lots, public schools and government buildings? Let me guess it will be like the Hampstead Bypass that was first designed when I was in elementary school, and the excuse will be, we can’t afford it.

It’s sad because I can’t think of anything more conservative than creating and storing your own power — that’s freedom. The same pawns always scream about energy independence, but the independence they speak of doesn’t include diversification, “so much for the conservative tenets of free markets and competition.” Fun fact, the U.S. is the largest oil producer in the world and we’re producing more today than in 2019.

During COVID, some businesses didn’t want to follow CDC guidelines and the argument was they shouldn’t have to because of individual property rights. I could’ve supported this if our president at the time had an honest conversation with the country about personal responsibility.

Instead, we mocked the virus and the risk-lowering methods. Now a few years later, neighbors have more property rights than landowners because the “I don’t want to look at it” is government policy. What happened to the “we can” attitude I was taught in school?

Jeremy Myers, Hampstead