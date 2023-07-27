No freedom of thought is allowed in Carroll County Public Schools; a thank you to veterans | READER COMMENTARY

‘Liberty’ equals thought control to this group

The July 14 front page article “Panel To Review Requests To Remove Books,” is nothing more than an overt power play by those parents intent on undermining a pillar of our democracy — freedom of choice and free thinking.

Therefore, the group behind censoring select schoolbooks, calling themselves “Carroll County Moms for Liberty,” is an oxymoron. In other words, “liberty” equals thought control — straight out of the George Orwell novel, “1984.”

This culture war hysteria reminds me of the book burnings in 1933 Nazi Germany. Books considered subversive or as representing ideologies opposed to Nazism were banished. Banning books today that are deemed unacceptable is metaphorically the same thing as to what the Nazis did to control the minds of their populace.

Overt attempts to ban books today is a step closer to establishing a totalitarian, defacto Christian state religion, where only information consistent with biblical teachings is allowed. This zealotry is no different than what goes on in Iran today, where free thinking, individual expression and diversity is subjugated by the strict Islamic state religion.

Frankly, in the 21st century age of the Internet, any child on a computer or mobile device can access millions of websites with text and alluring videos with inappropriate content. This uncontrollable pop-culture pollution is far worse than what might be considered objectionable in common literature.

According to the article, Kit Hart from the so-called “freedom” group is worried that children will be exposed to books with abusive, derogatory sexual content. I invite Hart to pull the Bible off of her bookshelf at home and read the Old Testament. It is full of stories about genocide, slavery, rape, incest, murder, war crimes and misogyny.

This underscores the reality that the duplicitous book-banning mothers simply want to subjugate our children to their own way of thinking. No freedom of thought allowed in Carroll County Public Schools.

Ray Villard, Sykesville

You cheapen Christ when failing to show Him to others

Columnist Chris Roemer’s recent piece smacks of aesthetic over substance. While some conservatives called AIDs a just punishment for gay people, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were visiting those dying of the disease and ministering to those affected by the scourge. Yet in Roemer’s column, no thought is given to the level of sacrilege involved in the aforementioned rhetoric.

Sure, Christ was not just a swell guy. But to call out those who have been hurt by poor pastoral teaching and actions (some which may reflect sinful anger and hate) by religious leaders and are fighting back via satire while ignoring those who abandon their mission to aid the outcast, the sick, the dying and (if you see it that way) the sinner is to ignore parts of Christian conservatism’s involvement in sacrilege turning people away from God.

If we are made in the Image and Likeness of God, and you scorn those bearing that Image, that is greater sacrilege than some futile satire of an omnipotent God — because human beings bearing His Image can be harmed in a way He can’t.

Christ speaks not of blasphemy in the parable of the sheep and the goats, but that simple scorn, highlighting its seriousness. Arguably, the Sisters know of the suffering of Christ — they have seen Him dying horribly in multiple wards around the country. Want your beliefs to be respected again? Respect your own. You cheapen Christ when failing to show Him to others. It’s not the Sisters’ fault alone.

On that note: If you memorialize that suffering while covering for those who besmirch His image in those LGBTQ+ people suffering then and now, you mock his suffering in your actions, if not your words. And, arguably, it is your actions, rather than fancy rites, which reveal who you really are when stripped bare. Even pagans had rites.

In “Where Love Is, God Is,” Tolstoy recognized the humanity of thieves. Dostoevsky wrote of holy prostitutes. Quakers believe in that of God in everyone. I beg of all Christians, see God in others and recognize the Devil creeping in yourself. Speak from a place of humility, not as if your personal limited human understanding of God is correct.

I beg of those who vilify the LGBTQ+ community in Carroll, affirming or not: Consider your own complicity in sin. Queer people are made in His Image. Treat them as you would yourself.

Phoebe Shatzer, Taneytown

We owe a great debt to those who fought for our freedom

The time was 1967. The place was Vietnam. A young sergeant stood in the middle of a U.S. outpost. He had written home telling his family that he was okay and would be home soon. Suddenly the base was under enemy fire. The young man took cover with three other soldiers as the base was overrun. They returned fire from inside the grass hut, as the enemy advanced, and the hut was hit by flamethrowers, killing all four of them.

They died for their country, in order that we could be free today. To date, 2½ million have died for freedom. This includes the young sergeant, my father’s cousin. Thank you veterans, and those who fought for our freedom. We owe you a great debt.

Neil Ege, Westminster